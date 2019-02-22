Disney Unveils Major Epcot Refurb That'll Change The Face Of Future World

Disney’s Epcot theme park is getting a major facelift.

The theme park at Walt Disney World in Florida is getting some new attractions along with a whole new entrance plaza.

The company said this week it will move the large monolithic slabs with photos of guests from its “Leave A Legacy” promotion that are in the entrance plaza to an area outside the gateway.

In its place will be a new design with paths through green spaces and a reimagined fountain that the company says will pay homage to the original 1982 entrance for Epcot, one of four parks at Walt Disney World.

Disney released concept art showing the new entrance:

Disney

The company also announced a new attraction for what was once the Wonders of Life pavilion.

The unnamed play area will have an interactive city with games and other activities.

“This innovative, new pavilion is beyond anything we’ve ever created and is completely unique to Epcot,” Disney Imagineer Zach Riddley said in a news release. “Built on the power of play, it introduces an immersive and interactive ‘city’ where you can explore, create and interact with some of your favorite Disney characters. This is an experience worthy of our bold vision for Epcot – and another signature element of our transformation.”

The company said the new pavilion will be open in time for Walt Disney World’s 50th anniversary in 2021.

Disney

“Epcot is beloved for its focus on imagination, innovation, fun, food and family. It’s a timeless place where the real is made fantastic through the magic of Disney,” George A. Kalogridis, president of Walt Disney World, said in a news release. “It has a very bright future ahead and the best part is that we’ve only just begun to dream.”

The changes are part of an extensive makeover that includes a “Guardians of the Galaxy” ride taking over in what had previously been the Universe of Energy pavilion as well as a “Ratatouille” ride in the France pavilion of the park’s World Showcase.