Disney's Live-Action 'Little Mermaid' Will Star Halle Bailey As Ariel

The live-action reboot of Disney’s “Little Mermaid” has found its princess of the sea.

Singer Halle Bailey, who is one-half of the R&B duo Chloe x Halle, is set to star as Ariel in the new film, Variety reports. The 19-year-old songstress had been a top choice for director Rob Marshall from the get-go, according to the publication.

Just Announced: Halle Bailey has been cast in the upcoming live-action reimagining of The Little Mermaid. pic.twitter.com/GAUydbkfMV — Walt Disney Studios (@DisneyStudios) July 3, 2019

“After an extensive search, it was abundantly clear that Halle possesses that rare combination of spirit, heart, youth, innocence, and substance — plus a glorious singing voice — all intrinsic qualities necessary to play this iconic role,” Marshall, whose credits include 2002’s “Chicago” and last year’s “Mary Poppins Returns,” said in a statement.

Bailey called the news a “dream come true” on Twitter.

dream come true... 🧜🏽‍♀️🌊 pic.twitter.com/sndjYUS6wO — chloe x halle (@chloexhalle) July 3, 2019

Earlier this week, it was announced that Melissa McCarthy was being considered to star as sea witch Ursula in the film, currently slated to begin production in 2020.

Actors Jacob Tremblay and Awkwafina are also said to be in talks to play Ariel’s friends Flounder and Scuttle, respectively.

“The Little Mermaid” will be the latest in a series of Disney animated classics to get the live-action treatment. The studio previously scored hits with “Beauty and the Beast” and “Aladdin,” while this summer’s “The Lion King,” featuring Donald Glover and Beyoncé, also looks poised to be a smash.

The new “Mermaid” will feature the classic songs from the 1989 original, including “Part of Your World” and “Under the Sea,” as well as new tunes written by Alan Menken and “Hamilton” creator Lin-Manuel Miranda.