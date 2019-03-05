5 Disney Interior Design Moments You’ll Want To Make Part Of Your World

The iconic library from "Beauty and the Beast" is just one of many enviable Disney design moments.

Before I was old enough to get into HGTV, I was just a kid watching Disney movies, getting insanely jealous over the perfectly drawn houses and decor for Princess Jasmine, Ariel, Mulan and more.

Some of my favorite Disney heroes and heroines had some serious interior design skills, and let’s be honest, budget isn’t an issue in a cartoon. From the opulence in “Beauty and the Beast” to the coziness in “101 Dalmatians,” there are many decor ideas to be derived from the classic Disney films. Whether your aesthetic is Southern Gothic, East Asian–inspired, minimalist, extravagant or somewhere in between, Disney’s animated classics offer hand-drawn inspiration for your inner interior designer.

So take a look below and get inspired to make your own home look and feel like something straight out of a Disney movie: magical, warm and full of life and character.

Beast’s Library

There’s an unforgettable scene in “Beauty and the Beast” where Beast surprises Belle and shows her his private library. The immense literature collection is housed in built-in shelves that stretch up to some very high ceilings. The emerald curtains, cream-colored walls with bronze motifs and what appear to be oak banisters make this room a book lover’s paradise, a must-have for any cozy home.

Jasmine’s Bedroom

Jasmine may not want to be a princess, but her bedroom is fit for royalty.

Canopy and balcony and vanity, oh my! Princess Jasmine’s room in “Aladdin” has it all. We get a peek at the royal dwellings when Aladdin breaks in ― romantically flying up to her balcony to sweep the princess away on a magic carpet ride. Jasmine’s bedroom is a spacious rotunda with marble floors and pillars holding up green and blue canopies over an ornate chaise lounge and vanity at the center of the circular room. It’s a bedroom fit for a princess.

Mulan’s Garden And Exterior

When will my outdoor space look as beautiful as Mulan's?

“Mulan” tells the story of a brave woman who takes her father’s place in a war — a hard part of which, certainly, is leaving behind her beautiful family home. The Fa family has cherry trees in bloom on their property, stone sculptures that act as guardians, a temple for prayer, a stream with an arched bridge, a pagoda and benches lining their garden. Mulan, girl, where can I find your landscaper?

Tiana’s Kitchen And Dining Area

Tiana dreams of a swanky restaurant, and you'll dream of her classy dining area.

In “The Princess and the Frog,” Tiana has a beautifully animated dream sequence in which she imagines the restaurant she plans to open. While you might not be able to duplicate the cooking, her dream dining room could come to life in any home. With a crystal chandelier hanging over circular tables with simple white tablecloths, sparkling place settings and ambiance-setting palms, this elegant decor can re-create a five-star dining experience in your own house.

The Living Room From 101 Dalmatians

Dirty pawprints only add to this comfy and casual living room aesthetic.

Even with over a hundred puppies in their house, Roger and Anita of “101 Dalmatians” manage to keep a lovely London home with their living room as the main gathering space. Cozy couches, charming wallpaper and an antique grandfather clock and piano can make any living space the ideal place for a family (or doggie) get-together.

Bonus: Ariel’s Storage Space

Ariel hides gadgets and gizmos a plenty in her undersea storage space.