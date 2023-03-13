What's Hot

News Report Of Michelle Yeoh's Oscar Victory Triggers Knee-Jerk Outrage

Allison Williams Wore One Of The Boldest Red Carpet Looks At The Oscars

Andrew Garfield Gave Us Yet Another Oscars Meme Minutes Into The Ceremony

Olivia Wilde Skips The Oscars But Stuns In A Leather Bra At The After-Party

Jimmy Kimmel Takes A Swing At 'The Slap' In His Oscars Opening Monologue

GOP Senator: McCarthy Was Wrong To Give Tucker Carlson Exclusive Access To Jan. 6 Video

Michael B. Jordan, Jonathan Majors Subtly Comfort Angela Bassett After Oscars Loss

John Travolta Makes ‘Grease’ Reference In Moving Nod To Olivia Newton-John At Oscars

We're All In Tears After Ke Huy Quan's Cathartic Oscars Win

Lady Gaga Responds To Oscar Champagne-Carpet Mishap Like A Mother Monster Should

This Time, Marianne Williamson Wants To Be Taken Seriously

Sandra Oh's Reaction To 'Everything Everywhere' Best Picture Win Is Pure Joy

EntertainmentThe OscarsMovie Trailersmelissa mccarthy

Ursula Finally Surfaces In Disney's Live-Action 'Little Mermaid' Trailer

Unveiled at the Oscars, the new clip showcases Halle Bailey's Ariel in underwater scenes while giving viewers a full-on look at Melissa McCarthy's evil sea witch.
Curtis M. Wong

Senior Culture Reporter, HuffPost

Audiences were finally granted more than just a glimpse under the sea on Sunday with the long-awaited debut of a full-length trailer for Disney’s live-action “Little Mermaid.”

Halle Bailey and Melissa McCarthy, who play mermaid Ariel and sea witch Ursula, respectively, appeared onstage at the 2023 Oscars to unveil the trailer for the movie, due out May 26.

“It has been such an honor stepping into the iconic role of Ariel,” Bailey said. “It’s been an extraordinary experience, a dream come true for me.”

The Academy Awards aired on the Disney-owned network ABC, and teasing the release of a forthcoming Disney film during the live broadcast hit a sour note among some.

Melissa McCarthy (left) and Halle Bailey introduced the new "Little Mermaid" trailer at the 2023 Oscars ceremony.
Melissa McCarthy (left) and Halle Bailey introduced the new "Little Mermaid" trailer at the 2023 Oscars ceremony.
Kevin Winter via Getty Images

Those willing to overlook the not-so-subtle attempt at cross-promotion, however, were not disappointed. The trailer features Bailey’s tender version of “Part of Your World,” along with a colorful assembly of underwater scenes that recreate many of the 1989 animated classic’s most beloved moments.

The clip also offers a first look at Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric, Ariel’s human love interest, and Javier Bardem as her stern father, King Triton.

Making the most buzzed-about appearance, however, is McCarthy as Ursula, complete with purple tentacles and wicked cackle, who strikes a deal with Ariel to allow the mermaid to experience life beyond the ocean ― at a devastating price.

“It’s what I live for,” the character proclaims in a line lifted directly from the animated version.

The live-action “Little Mermaid” is directed by Rob Marshall, an Academy Award nominee for 2002’s “Chicago” whose Disney résumé includes 2014’s “Into the Woods” and 2018’s “Mary Poppins Returns.”

In addition to the classic musical numbers “Under the Sea” and “Kiss the Girl,” composer Alan Menken and Lin-Manuel Miranda, the Tony-winning creator and star of “Hamilton,” have written four new songs for the movie.

Catch the full “Little Mermaid” trailer.

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Curtis M. Wong - Senior Culture Reporter, HuffPost

Senior Culture Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community