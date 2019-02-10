Disney's Live-Action 'Aladdin' Trailer Reveals Will Smith's Genie; Laughs Ensue

An extended look at the live-action iteration of Disney’s “Aladdin” aired during Sunday night’s Grammy Awards, and it’s shining, shimmering, splendid!
We learned about the Guy Ritchie-directed film last year and that Will Smith had signed on as the hilariously silly Genie. While the original role was played by the late Robin Williams and can never be duplicated, Smith’s appearance in this most recent trailer proves he’s most certainly bringing the snark.
Smith shared a few snapshots of his Genie on his Instagram after the trailer aired.
“I told y’all I was gon’ be Blue!!” he wrote in his caption.
The reaction to Smith’s, uh, blueness went over as expected on Twitter:
Alongside Smith, “Power Rangers” star Naomi Scott stars as Princess Jasmine and Canadian actor Mena Massoud stars as Aladdin.
The trailer also features elephants, gorgeous outfits and tigers, oh my! We can hardly wait for May 24, when it comes out.