Tom Hanks' Wish Comes True In Upcoming Disney's Live-Action 'Pinocchio'

Tom Hanks as Geppetto in Disney's live-action reimagining of "Pinocchio." Disney

Disney is giving yet another of its animated classics the live-action treatment with the release of a reimagined “Pinocchio” later this year.

The first teaser for the new “Pinocchio” was unveiled Tuesday and faithfully re-creates some of the most beloved scenes from the 1940 animated feature. Tom Hanks stars as Geppetto, the humble woodcarver who yearns for his marionette, Pinocchio (Benjamin Evan Ainsworth), to become a real boy.

Advertisement

As the Blue Fairy, Cynthia Erivo puts a chilling spin on “When You Wish Upon a Star” ― arguably the most beloved Disney song of all time ― and brings Pinocchio to life.

Catch the teaser for “Pinocchio” below.

The new “Pinocchio,” which hits Disney+ on Sept. 8, is directed by Robert Zemeckis, who previously worked with Hanks on “Forrest Gump” and “Cast Away.”

The film’s starry cast also features Joseph Gordon-Levitt as Jiminy Cricket, Luke Evans as the villainous Coachman, and Lorraine Bracco as Sofia the Seagull, a newly written character.

Advertisement

Appearing on the “D23 Inside Disney” podcast last year, Evans said his character was among those that had been “dramatically enhanced” for the 2022 version of “Pinocchio.”

“I get to use all of my musical theater experience and skills in this character,” said the actor, who played Gaston in Disney’s live-action remake of “Beauty and the Beast” in 2017. “He isn’t just the average human being, if that means anything to you. He’s a very unusual creature. He’s rather terrifying.”

“If you think Gaston is scary, wait until you meet the Coachman,” he added.

Interestingly, Disney’s “Pinocchio” is one of two “Pinocchio” movies that will be heading to the small screen this year. In December, Netflix is set to unveil Guillermo del Toro’s stop-motion, musical adaptation of the 1883 children’s novel “The Adventures of Pinocchio.”