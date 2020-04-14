Disney Plus Secretly Censoring Butt Scenes Is Making A 'Splash'

1 / 15 Laura Marano, "Austin & Ally"

I am extremely thankful for a lot of things this year! Firstly, I feel incredibly blessed to have the wonderful and supportive family that I have. I cannot describe how happy I am to have them in my life. Secondly, I am extremely thankful for the new family that I have gained from working on "Austin and Ally." I love the people that I work with so much, and I am so grateful to say that I am very close to them. Thirdly and finally, I am beyond thrilled that I've had the opportunity to be part of some amazing philanthropic campaigns this year! I think giving back is really important and definitely enriches your life, so I feel so lucky that I've been able to make a contribution to my community!

Disney