What's Hot

Biden Gives 'Daily Show' Host Kal Penn Blunt Advice On Marrying His Fiancé, Josh

Rapper Costa Titch Dies After Appearing To Collapse During Festival Performance

'Daily Show' Guest Host Kal Penn Has Stinging New Name For Trump And J6 Choir

5 Nuggets From Dominion's Lawsuit Against Fox You May Have Missed

Lady Gaga Swaps Hollywood Glam For Intimacy In Electrifying Oscars Performance

Oscars Producer Reveals Why 'Harder' Jokes About Will Smith Were Cut

Biden Expected To Sign New Executive Order On Gun Control

Zebra In Ohio Bites, Injures Owner's Arm Before Being Fatally Shot

Ashley Graham Responds To Oscars Interview With A Snooty Hugh Grant

Hunter Schafer’s Single Feather Top Was The Boldest Oscars After-Party Look

Dick Fosbury, Who Revolutionized High Jump With 'Fosbury Flop,' Dead At 76

7 Myths About Heart Health That Just Aren't True Anymore

Entertainmentmichelle yeoheverything everywhere all at onceKe Huy Quan

Oscar-Winning 'Everything Everywhere' Stars Reunite For More Epic Fantasy Action

The upcoming Disney+ show “American Born Chinese" reunites Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan and Stephanie Hsu — and is chock-full of fantastical action.
Marco Margaritoff

Trends Reporter

|

The stars of “Everything Everywhere All At Once” are teaming up again.

While Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan presumably spent Monday recovering from their historic Oscar wins, Disney+ posted the first trailer for “American Born Chinese,” a new series that reunites them with fellow “Everything Everywhere” stars Stephanie Hsu and James Hong.

“Dark forces will be coming,” Yeoh says in Monday’s teaser. “The fate of your world hangs in the balance.”

The series follows teenager Jin Wang (Ben Wang) as he navigates the daily challenges of American high school and his home life as a child of Chinese immigrants. When he meets foreign exchange student Wei-Chen (Jim Liu), their inner lives collide with highly-propulsive results.

“The gate between earth and heaven is opening,” a voice warns in the teaser.

The project was adapted from a 2006 graphic novel of the same name by Gene Luen Yang. Yeoh stars as Wei-Chen’s aunt — a Buddhist goddess hiding her real identity from the family — while Quan plays a fictional sitcom actor.

Hsu and Hong have guest-starring roles in the series, which features colorful footage and fantasy tropes that are certainly reminiscent of “Everything Everywhere All At Once.” That film not only won Best Picture but delivered career-defining wins for Yeoh and Quan.

The two stars made history Sunday when Yeoh became the first Asian woman to win the Oscar for Best Actress and Quan became the first Vietnamese American to win Best Actor. “Everything Everywhere” won seven of the 11 Oscars it was nominated for.

While “American Born Chinese” isn’t the “Everything Everywhere” sequel some are surely clamoring for, it will feature Yeoh kicking inter-dimensional ass and Hong portraying an imposing emperor. While the latter doesn’t appear in the teaser, the series arrives soon enough.

“American Born Chinese” premieres on May 24 on Disney+.

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Marco Margaritoff - Trends Reporter

Trends Reporter

Popular in the Community