Oscar-Winning 'Everything Everywhere' Stars Reunite For More Epic Fantasy Action

The stars of “Everything Everywhere All At Once” are teaming up again.

While Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan presumably spent Monday recovering from their historic Oscar wins, Disney+ posted the first trailer for “American Born Chinese,” a new series that reunites them with fellow “Everything Everywhere” stars Stephanie Hsu and James Hong.

“Dark forces will be coming,” Yeoh says in Monday’s teaser. “The fate of your world hangs in the balance.”

Advertisement

The series follows teenager Jin Wang (Ben Wang) as he navigates the daily challenges of American high school and his home life as a child of Chinese immigrants. When he meets foreign exchange student Wei-Chen (Jim Liu), their inner lives collide with highly-propulsive results.

“The gate between earth and heaven is opening,” a voice warns in the teaser.

The project was adapted from a 2006 graphic novel of the same name by Gene Luen Yang. Yeoh stars as Wei-Chen’s aunt — a Buddhist goddess hiding her real identity from the family — while Quan plays a fictional sitcom actor.

Hsu and Hong have guest-starring roles in the series, which features colorful footage and fantasy tropes that are certainly reminiscent of “Everything Everywhere All At Once.” That film not only won Best Picture but delivered career-defining wins for Yeoh and Quan.

Advertisement

While “American Born Chinese” isn’t the “Everything Everywhere” sequel some are surely clamoring for, it will feature Yeoh kicking inter-dimensional ass and Hong portraying an imposing emperor. While the latter doesn’t appear in the teaser, the series arrives soon enough.