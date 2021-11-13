Disney Debuts 'Tiana' First Look, Continuing Legacy Of Groundbreaking Princess

Disney has given fans a first look at its upcoming musical series “Tiana,” which continues the legacy of its first Black princess.

The company’s streaming service, Disney+, shared concept art for the new animated series in a Twitter post on Friday. It will be written and directed by acclaimed filmmaker Stella Meghie and will follow Tiana, who was first introduced to viewers in the 2009 animated film “The Princess and the Frog,” as a “newly crowned Princess of Maldonia on a new adventure,” Disney announced.

“Tiana” will premiere on Disney+ in 2023.

#Tiana FIRST LOOK Concept Art: The new long-form musical series, directed and written by Stella Meghie (@stellamink), comes to #DisneyPlus in 2023. The series follows newly crowned Princess of Maldonia on a new adventure, but her New Orleans past isn’t far behind 👑#DisneyPlusDay pic.twitter.com/A7simHJfrD — Disney+ (@disneyplus) November 12, 2021

Meghie, who directed 2020’s “The Photograph,” shared her excitement on Twitter.

“Thank you to Walt Disney Animation Studios for entrusting me to continue Tiana’s story. Extend the legacy of ‘Princess and the Frog,’” she wrote Friday. “Writing and directing at @disneyanimation was a dream before I even knew it was possible.”

Anika Noni Rose, who voiced Tiana in “The Princess and the Frog,” is reprising her role in the upcoming series.

Last year, Rose reflected on what it was like voicing the groundbreaking role, telling People, “It is an amazing legacy to have been the first.”