'Late Show' Airs Not-Safe-For-Kids Remixes of 'Frozen,' 'Toy Story' Songs

Cover your mouse ears, kids!

Disney has added a number of R-rated movies – “Logan,” “Deadpool” and “Deadpool 2” – to its streaming channel this past week, marking a first for a service that also features animated kids’ movies like “Sleeping Beauty” and “Peter Pan,” Collider reported.

The move hasn’t gone over well with some parents, including conservative Parents Television and Media Council. Group president Tim Winter, cited comments from a Disney+ representative who reportedly said content on the streaming service “will all be PG-13 or softer” during a 2019 demo to a reporter.

“While Disney+ points subscribers to its parental controls, the mere presence of R-rated and TV-MA rated content violates the trust and sensibilities of families,” Winter stated. “What took decades to build is now taking mere months to erase.”

Advertisement

The news also caught the eye of the staff at “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” which flipped a number of classic Disney songs into more vulgar numbers.