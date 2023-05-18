Disney Cancels $1 Billion Florida Expansion

Disney has canceled a $1 billion plan to expand its Orlando, Florida, operations amid its escalating war with Gov. Ron DeSantis.
Disney CEO Bob Iger announced the move to the media on Thursday. Earlier that week during an earnings-related call with analysts, the exec wondered, “Does the state want us to invest more, employ more people, and pay more taxes, or not?”
The 10-figure office complex would have brought more than 2,000 jobs to the region, according to an estimate from the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity.
