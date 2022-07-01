Conservatives Shocked As 'Baymax!' Shows – GASP – Trans Man Shopping For Health Products

A new animated Disney+ series based on the 2014 movie “Big Hero 6” is upsetting conservatives because it includes a scene with a transmasculine man shopping for a menstrual product.

“Baymax!” premiered on Wednesday and features a robot dedicated to helping other people in their community, according to the show’s official description. Prior to its debut, however, the series faced criticism from conservative writer Christopher Rufo over a scene where a man who rocks a transgender flag T-shirt shops for tampons, The Daily Beast reported.

You can watch a clip of the scene below:

I know it’s got the haters frothing but I can’t help feeling that a world where children learn about periods, including that trans men have periods, at an early age unproblematically is the kind of world I want to live in.

💜 #Baymax pic.twitter.com/8lZPr9hlG9 — Matthew Hodson (@Matthew_Hodson) June 30, 2022

Rufo tweeted that the scene was part of Disney’s “plan to re-engineer the discourse around kids and sexuality.”

Another scene from “Baymax!” features the robot encouraging one man to date another man, the newspaper reported.

A number of Twitter users poked fun at conservatives who were upset about the show’s depiction of trans people:

conservatives: “wahhh periods in the baymax show will confuse kids”



i bet actual kids would just go “baymax is so nice to help the customers :)” — Eli ☀️ (@bluffscastle) June 29, 2022

The trans community is now ride or die for Baymax, our inflatable ally. — Jodie Troutman (@LongTallJodie) June 29, 2022

if kids can handle seeing tadashi getting killed in an explosion they can handle baymax learning about a simple bodily function and tampons lol — kev (@AwestruckVox) June 29, 2022