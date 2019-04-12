Homer Simpson’s Attempt To Salute New Corporate Overlords Goes Very Wrong

Disney announced on Thursday that all 30 seasons of “The Simpsons” will become part of its upcoming Disney+ streaming service.
The company released a short clip of Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa and Maggie celebrating the move as only “The Simpsons” can:
Disney+ is scheduled to debut in November with a massive library of content, including more than 7,500 television episodes and 500 films, both classics and new releases. For $6.99 a month, the service will offer content from Disney, Pixar, Fox, Marvel, Lucasfilm and National Geographic, among others, all of which are now part of the company.
Along with previously released titles, Disney+ will also feature originals, including a live-action “Star Wars” series and multiple Marvel titles.
