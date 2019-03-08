Get The X-Wing Ready: Disney Announces ‘Star Wars’ Land Opening Dates

It’s almost time to make the jump to hyperspace.

Disney has announced the opening dates for Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge﻿, the theme park lands based on the iconic film franchise. The good news? It’s opening earlier than expected.

Disneyland’s version will welcome fans on May 31 while its twin at Disney’s Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World in Florida will make its debut on Aug. 29. That’s sooner than the summer and late fall timing, respectively, announced last year.

Now for the bad news: Only one of the two signature rides in Galaxy’s Edge will be ready at opening. Guests will be able to take the controls of the Millennium Falcon in the Smuggler’s Run attraction. However, they will have to wait a little longer for the other signature ride as Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance won’t open until later this year.

No date has been announced for what the company says will be “the most ambitious, immersive and advanced attraction ever imagined.”

Disney

The 14-acre themed lands will be set in a new “Star Wars” location called Black Spire Outpost, a village on the remote planet Batuu in the Outer Rim. Along with the physical space itself ― including the ride and the shops ― there will be an app, “Star Wars” characters and theme park workers acting in roles as locals in the outpost.

Guests will even be able to earn a reputation in the land that could change their interactions with all of the above.

“An experience might begin on board the Millennium Falcon and follow you right out the door of the attraction and into the local watering hole,” Imagineer Asa Kalama said at a panel discussion in 2017.

Disney

There will be plenty of opportunities for “Star Wars” merch, from plush to collectibles, as well as themed food and drink, including the “blue milk” from the original film and the infamous “green milk” from “The Last Jedi.” It will also sell alcohol, a first for Disneyland, which until now has been a dry park for regular guests. Several boozy brews and other drinks will be available at Oga’s Cantina.

Given the crowds expected for the long-awaited theme park land, guests will need a reservation to get inside for the first few weeks at Disneyland. The company said there will be no additional cost beyond park admission, and guests staying at one of the three Disney-owned hotels will receive a designated reservation.