New Footage Gives Fans A Peek Inside Disney's Upcoming 'Star Wars' Rides

Disney is giving “Star Wars” fans an early Christmas present with new footage of the highly anticipated rides coming to its theme parks in Anaheim and Orlando.

The company announced the names of the “Star Wars” rides, starting with Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run, which will let visitors take on one of three roles in Han Solo’s famous Corellian freighter. The other signature attraction, which puts guests in the middle of a major battle between the First Order and the Resistance, will be called Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance.

The company said this was the first footage from inside the attraction itself:

The land will also feature new music from film composer John Williams, who has provided the iconic soundtrack to all eight of the “episodic” movies in the franchise and is working on the ninth installment: