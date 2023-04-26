What's Hot

Uber Eats Driver Slain, Dismembered After Making Delivery: Sheriff

Man Executed In Singapore For Coordinating Cannabis Delivery

Jimmy Fallon Torches Tucker Carlson With Taylor Swift Song

Ex-Staffer Details Extreme Of Tucker Carlson's Nancy Pelosi Swimsuit Photos

Ex-Fox News Pundit Predicts What’s Next For Tucker Carlson

'Daily Show' Guest Host Desi Lydic Takes On Tucker Carlson In C-Word-Filled Roast

Bernie Sanders Reveals His Decision On 2024 Presidential Bid

Neurosurgeon Found Fatally Shot In Attic Of Detroit Home

Desi Lydic Jokes About Train Delays To Pete Buttigieg And It Doesn't Go Down Well

Oprah Winfrey, Barack Obama, Bernie Sanders Lead Tributes To Harry Belafonte

MAGA-Obsessed GOP Rep. Ronny Jackson Mocked After Wild New Boast About Trump

King Charles Is About To Get A Bizarre Tribute From Heathrow Airport Ahead Of His Coronation

PoliticsdisneyRon DeSantisThe Walt Disney Company

Disney Sues Ron DeSantis Over Control Of Florida Park

Disney alleges DeSantis engaged in "a targeted campaign of government retaliation" that threatens the company's business and violates its rights.
Ryan Grenoble

National Reporter, HuffPost

|

Walt Disney Co. on Wednesday sued Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, accusing the Republican in court documents of launching “a targeted campaign of government retaliation” against the entertainment giant.

The lawsuit alleges DeSantis has engaged in retaliatory actions in response to Disney’s criticism of Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” law, an effort it says “threatens Disney’s business operations, jeopardizes its economic future in the region, and violates its constitutional rights.”

In February, DeSantis responded to Disney’s public opposition to the law by seizing control of Walt Disney World’s self-governing district and appointing five hand-picked supervisors to the district’s governing board.

But Disney impeded the effort by stripping the board of its powers just before the new members took over. And in a hilarious twist, the terms of the new agreement last “until 21 years after the death of the last survivor of the descendants of King Charles III, king of England.”

Disney employs roughly 75,000 workers in the state and is Florida’s largest taxpayer.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Go To Homepage
Ryan Grenoble - National Reporter, HuffPost

National Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community