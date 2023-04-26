Disney Sues Ron DeSantis Over Control Of Florida Park

Walt Disney Co. on Wednesday sued Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, accusing the Republican in court documents of launching “a targeted campaign of government retaliation” against the entertainment giant.

The lawsuit alleges DeSantis has engaged in retaliatory actions in response to Disney’s criticism of Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” law, an effort it says “threatens Disney’s business operations, jeopardizes its economic future in the region, and violates its constitutional rights.”

In February, DeSantis responded to Disney’s public opposition to the law by seizing control of Walt Disney World’s self-governing district and appointing five hand-picked supervisors to the district’s governing board.

But Disney impeded the effort by stripping the board of its powers just before the new members took over. And in a hilarious twist, the terms of the new agreement last “until 21 years after the death of the last survivor of the descendants of King Charles III, king of England.”

Disney employs roughly 75,000 workers in the state and is Florida’s largest taxpayer.