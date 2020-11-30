Disney Gives Viral 'Mandalorian' Jeans Goof The Boot(Cut)

It seems Casual Fridays have been canceled on “The Mandalorian.”

The Disney+ show appears to have removed a goof from “Chapter 12: The Seige,” released Nov. 20 ― but not before it went viral all across the galaxy. The image of the now-infamous “Jeans Guy,” likely a crew member caught in the background wearing a watch and jeans, was reportedly erased before another episode of the “Star Wars” show was released last Friday.

Got a screen shot of the extra crew member in this week's The #Mandalorian. Didn't realize they wore blue jeans in a galaxy far, far away.



Found at 18:54.https://t.co/yxjNfsxnsb pic.twitter.com/jv1Olgyv0p — ʎpooɯ sıɹɔ (@crismoody) November 21, 2020

Fans were quick to note the change on social media, pointing out late last week that Jeans Guy was now one with the Force.

Is it weird I’m low key upset @themandalorian removed Jean guy from chapter 12? I absolutely loved it hahah — Mandalorian Mark (@MarkMandalorian) November 27, 2020

Just in time for Christmas. It’s JEANS GUY from episode 12 of the #Mandalorian



(He’s been digitally removed from the episode now, so this will be a collector’s item.) pic.twitter.com/OEGlD5c235 — David Tarkington (@davidtark) November 29, 2020

Awww they edited out the jeans guy from Mandalorian. — Mnemonicman (@Mnemonicman) November 28, 2020

RIP JEANS GUY: The now infamous "Jeans Guy" blooper in Chapter 12 of 'The Mandalorian' has been digitally removed. 👖 pic.twitter.com/TPjvPaiup8 — Mac's World Entertainment (@EnterMacsWorld) November 30, 2020

After being spotted in “Chapter 12” around the 18:54 mark, Jeans Guy quickly went viral, leading to tons of tweets, re-creations and admiration online.

The moment was repeatedly compared to the disposable coffee cup that made its way into the final season of “Game of Thrones.” Though that goof was removed almost immediately, the jeans had a bit more clinging power.

Though Disney didn’t immediately reply to HuffPost’s request for comment, it appears Jeans Guy wasn’t just some Stormtrooper on break amid the battle.

And now his watch — his actual watch — has ended.

My favorite thing about “Jeans Guy” in the new Mandalorian ep is that it finally establishes denim as canon in the Star Wars universe pic.twitter.com/awm8HAb3ec — Maxwell Hegley (@MaxwellHegley) November 25, 2020