Disney Gives Viral 'Mandalorian' Jeans Goof The Boot(Cut)

It seems Casual Fridays have been canceled on “The Mandalorian.”
The Disney+ show appears to have removed a goof from “Chapter 12: The Seige,” released Nov. 20 ― but not before it went viral all across the galaxy. The image of the now-infamous “Jeans Guy,” likely a crew member caught in the background wearing a watch and jeans, was reportedly erased before another episode of the “Star Wars” show was released last Friday.
Fans were quick to note the change on social media, pointing out late last week that Jeans Guy was now one with the Force.
After being spotted in “Chapter 12” around the 18:54 mark, Jeans Guy quickly went viral, leading to tons of tweets, re-creations and admiration online.
The moment was repeatedly compared to the disposable coffee cup that made its way into the final season of “Game of Thrones.” Though that goof was removed almost immediately, the jeans had a bit more clinging power.
Though Disney didn’t immediately reply to HuffPost’s request for comment, it appears Jeans Guy wasn’t just some Stormtrooper on break amid the battle.
And now his watch — his actual watch — has ended.