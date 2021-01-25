Disney World Call Center Operator Helps Woman Escape Domestic Violence

A Walt Disney World call center operator arranged for police to rescue a domestic violence victim in Pennsylvania who had called the resort as a ruse when she needed help, according to reports.

The unnamed Disney worker heard the woman telling someone to get away from her during the Jan. 9 phone call, per WESH, the NBC station in Orlando. Recognizing the situation as perilous, the Disney operator then asked a series of “yes” or “no” questions, including if someone was hurting her.

“Yes,” the woman replied.

“The Disney World employee at one point asked if (the woman) was actually calling to book a stay and she stated ‘no,‘” a criminal complaint cited by the York Dispatch noted. “She then asked (the woman) if she needed law enforcement to her home and she stated ‘yes.’”

The Disney employee contacted police, who were dispatched to the caller’s home. The victim told police she had been choked three times and thought she was going to die during a dispute over his job, the newspaper reported.

Police spotted visible signs of abuse on the woman, including scratches on her face and marks on her neck, Fox 43 in York, Penn., reported.

Wayne Terry Shifflett, 38, was booked on charges of strangulation, terroristic threats, simple assault and harassment. As of Sunday, records indicated he was still in custody at York County Prison. His next court appearance is scheduled for Feb. 1.

Need help? In the U.S., call 1-800-799-SAFE (7233) for the National Domestic Violence Hotline.