Disney Unveils The Joe Biden Animatronic That's About To Bump The Robo-Trump

The new Hall of Presidents will also feature one of Biden's signature accessories.

Walt Disney World is offering its first glimpse of the theme park’s newest addition: an audio animatronic of President Joe Biden that will appear in the soon-to-reopen Hall of Presidents at the Magic Kingdom in Florida.

The company has released a still photo of the Biden figure: 

The table next to him has a few personal touches, such as a vase with peach blossoms, the state flower of Delaware. It also includes his signature aviator sunglasses and, in a nod to his days as a commuter in the Senate, some Amtrak tickets:

The Biden figure will recite the oath of office, then if custom follows, will deliver a short speech to the audience. 

“And for those who are curious about what happens to presidents at The Hall of Presidents after their term has ended, the Audio-Animatronics figure of former President Donald J. Trump will take its place on stage among those who have previously served,” the company said in its online blog. 

