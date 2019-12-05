Disney Unveils Massive New Star Wars: Rise Of The Resistance Ride

Disney on Wednesday unveiled its latest “Star Wars” attraction, a sprawling ride at one of its Orlando theme parks that takes guests into the heart of a First Order Star Destroyer.

Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance formally opens at Disney’s Hollywood Studios on Thursday morning, with a twin version of the ride making its debut at Disneyland in Anaheim in January.

Bob Chapek, chairman of Disney Parks, Experiences, and Products, called the ride the “most ambitious, immersive, advanced, action-packed attraction we’ve ever created.”

Caution: Spoilers below image.

Ed Mazza Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance

Set after the Battle of Crait depicted in 2017′s “The Last Jedi,” the ride takes place in several phases. After the first portion of the queue ― in which a holographic Rey (Daisy Ridley) explains the mission― guests are taken to a transport ship to leave Black Spire Outpost, the name of the settlement depicted in the Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge land at the theme park.

Naturally, something goes wrong.

The ship is captured and riders disembark into a massive hanger aboard a Star Destroyer, with dozens of stormtroopers ― both stationary and animatronic ― keeping watch.

Disney workers dressed in First Order uniforms bark orders at guests, who are treated as captured spies being sent for interrogation by Kylo Ren (Adam Driver), the main antagonist of the latest films.

There’s a breakout, and riders board vehicles that take them through the Star Destroyer with Kylo Ren in hot pursuit. Along the way guests encounter video and/or animatronic versions of Finn (John Boyega), Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac), Gen. Hux (Domhnall Gleeson), BB-8, AT-AT walkers and a new character, Lt. Bek.

The ride blends practical sets and animatronics with screens in what Disney is calling one of its longest-ever attractions at roughly 15-20 minutes (plus a wait that will likely stretch into hours).

Fans are already impressed:

#RiseOfTheResistance is the most impressive ride I have ever been on. I do not think people are ready for the scale, the scope, the surprises & the immersiveness of this soon-to-be iconic attraction. Folks, it’s a game changer. Congrats to @strowbridge & the team of Imagineers🙌 pic.twitter.com/uZ7TamhkN0 — Josh Gad (@joshgad) December 4, 2019

I rode Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge’s gigantic new attraction, #RiseOfTheResistance, and it is exactly the kind of Star Wars ride I always dreamed of. Check out my spoiler-free review and this super cool photo of me being a badass Jedi: https://t.co/DGjOGEKjnB pic.twitter.com/NAxXqynBSq — Laura Prudom (@LauInLA) December 4, 2019

Can we talk about #RiseOfTheResistance?!? I am beyond blown away. THIS IS HOW YOU DO A STAR WARS RIDE. pic.twitter.com/cLDynFC4IM — Bridget Carey (@BridgetCarey) December 4, 2019

Welp... #RiseOfTheResistance exceeded my expectations. I didn’t think that was possible. pic.twitter.com/d5avGtqysl — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) December 4, 2019

I thought #RiseoftheResistance would have me screaming aloud but it instead left me speechless.



I am overwhelmed to the point of confusion by its existence — while not a perfect ride, it’s an experiential journey you’ll want to have again and again.



What an absolute triumph. pic.twitter.com/EMY9h9Kxtm — 🍭 carlye wisel (@carlyewisel) December 4, 2019

Holy Snokes. I went to space last night, friends.



And it was unlike anything I’d ever experienced. #RiseOfTheResistance pic.twitter.com/62Edwkr8HE — Bryan Young (@swankmotron) December 4, 2019