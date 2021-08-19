Disney World Or 'Westworld'? Theme Park's Robot Plans Have People Freaked.

A viral New York Times headline published Wednesday asked, “Are You Ready for Sentient Disney Robots?”

Based on Twitter, the answer so far seems to be “Absolutely not.”

The Walt Disney Co. is in the process of developing hyper-realistic, free-roaming robot versions of beloved characters to populate the grounds of its parks. Labeling them “sentient” may be jumping the gun a little bit, as the idea of robot sentience is, to put it mildly, complicated. But the creations are slated to have “cameras and sensors” that let them “make on-the-fly choices about what to do and say,” the Times reported.

The Times also described an existing 3-foot-tall robotic Groot that can respond to a person’s actions and demeanor.

But while Disney executives see the bots as a way to intrigue younger generations and “stay relevant,” some people were more apt to see them as abjectly terrifying.

Kim Kulish via Getty Images A non-robot Mickey Mouse (just a person in a costume) at Disneyland.

On Twitter, a lot of jokes were made about “Westworld,” the HBO series (based on the 1973 Michael Crichton movie) about a “Wild West” theme park filled with androids that are impossible to distinguish from human beings. (Without delving into too many spoilers, it turns out that park wasn’t a great idea.) Some also referenced “The Simpsons” episode “Itchy and Scratchy Land,” which involves a robot uprising at a theme park. (That episode was also partially based on Crichton’s “Westworld.”)

In any case, if the thought of a corporate theme park populated by humanoid robots that may or may not become increasingly self-aware fills you with dread, try to shake it off by reading some funny tweets about it.

Y'all know Westworld isn't a how-to guide right https://t.co/GU13Z43Eum — Katt @ Hot Garlean Summer (@sarcasticKatt) August 19, 2021

There's a whole HBO show about why this is a bad idea. https://t.co/pEgAG4l381 — (C)an you feel the sha(M)e tonight? (@realcinematik) August 19, 2021

Mickey Mouse, pointing a revolver at a group of guests: “Have you ever questioned the nature of your reality?” 🥲 — Jen Bartel (@heyjenbartel) August 19, 2021

Bob Chapek loves Westworld, but he also only watched the first ten minutes of the first episode. https://t.co/njcdDXGIHP — Josh Spiegel (@mousterpiece) August 19, 2021

to quote from a famous movie where this idea did not go sideways at all: "Your scientists were so preoccupied with whether or not they could, they didn't stop to think if they should." https://t.co/c6MpoMfsk8 — shauna (@goldengateblond) August 19, 2021

Everyone's saying it's gonna be a Westworld. More like Itchy & Scratchy Land https://t.co/7shGcZr8Rv pic.twitter.com/Sq0TxyX98c — Ekwensu Ocha 😈 (@ExtrFreeBurner) August 19, 2021

They always predict the future. pic.twitter.com/vZV5O8BGMe — Edward B (@Sleeepy_E) August 19, 2021

And if you fight one and win you get one free FastPass. https://t.co/LNpcq4Qv8R — Defunctland (@Defunctland) August 19, 2021