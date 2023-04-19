What's Hot

EntertainmentdisneyRon DeSantisDisneyland

Disneyland Announces Its First-Ever LGBTQ ‘Pride Nite’

The California-based theme park shared the news just hours after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis threatened to build a prison next to Disney World.
Jazmin Tolliver

Trends Reporter, HuffPost

Disneyland is set to host its first-ever “Pride Nite” this summer to coincide with Pride Month.

The California-based theme park tweeted on Monday that “Disneyland After Dark: Pride Nite” will be held on June 13 and 15 to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community and its allies.

The inaugural event is not affiliated with Gay Days, which are organized by a third party and held annually at the Orlando-based Walt Disney World Resort.

Just hours prior to Disneyland’s announcement, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) had publicized his plans to build a state prison next to Disney World.

DeSantis has been working to strip Disney World of its self-governing power in apparent retaliation for the company’s opposition to his Don’t Say Gay law.

In the mid-1960s, Disney World created a special taxing district called the Reedy Creek Improvement District that gives the company powers similar to that of a county government.

Disneyland and Disney World did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment.

“Pride Nite” isn’t Disneyland’s first Pride event. In 2019, Disneyland Paris Pride featured Mickey and Minnie in Pride outfits, riding in a car decorated with rainbows and hearts.

“Pride Nite” will launch as a separately ticketed event from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. followed by a private party from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. where guests can enjoy special events and ride the park’s attractions after normal hours.

