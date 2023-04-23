Disneyland Dragon Catches Fire During 'Fantasmic' Evening Spectacular

Disneyland visitors got a dramatic end to their evening on Saturday, after witnessing a pyrotechnic act go awry during the park’s “Fantasmic!” show.

A 45-foot animatronic dragon quickly engulfed in flames during a performance with Mickey Mouse. Video of the incident appeared to show the beast’s flaming breath accidentally igniting its head and body. The inferno spilled over into Tom Sawyer Island.

Park employees evacuated about 1,000 people from the surrounding area while a water feature was turned on to douse the blaze.

No injuries were reported but there appeared to be significant damage to the park.

“During the final showing of Fantasmic at Disneyland park on Saturday evening, the dragon caught fire. Anaheim Fire & Rescue quickly responded and the fire was extinguished,” Disneyland representatives said in a statement.

“All cast members were safely evacuated from Tom Sawyer Island. Due to smoke and wind, attractions near the island were safely evacuated of any guests, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation at this time.”

Additional clips from the #fantasmic dragon fire at #disneyland. The show stopped when the prop head caught fired instead of breathing out of the mouth, which then spread to the rest of the body pic.twitter.com/fSfWlr8k8j — Ryan Laux (@ryanlauxcreates) April 23, 2023

“Fantasmic” debuted in 1992 and returns to enchant the park periodically. The evening show includes performances, fireworks, water displays, a glow in the dark parade, and a laser light show.