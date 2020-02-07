Blaze Breaks Out Behind Disneyland's Main Street Fire Department

A small fire reportedly broke out at a behind-the-scenes area just off Disneyland’s Main Street on Thursday.

Pictures and videos circulating on social media showed smoke and flames behind the Disneyland Fire Dept. as employees directed guests away from the area:

Disneyland is evacuating everyone due to a fire behind Main Street, nearing the Fire Department and Walt’s Candle, and I’m shaking. This video has been going around like crazy. pic.twitter.com/shji8FbahP — ivy marie 💕 (@ivysaysrawr) February 7, 2020

The area behind the Main Street Fire Dept. includes a backstage walkway that is sometimes opened to guests leaving the park. Just beyond that path is the Jungle Cruise ride in Adventureland.

No one was injured and the small blaze was quickly extinguished by the Anaheim Fire Department, CBS Los Angeles reported.

A Disneyland spokesperson told the Los Angeles Daily News that the fire was limited to vegetation, and no structures were damaged.

It’s not clear how the fire started.

While the park was not closed, video on social media showed people being evacuated from Adventureland, which appeared to be suffering a power outage related to the fire. Adventureland was closed after the blaze, KTLA reported.

The Main Street Fire Dept. is not a working fire station; it’s a replica of a firehouse from the early 20th century. The second floor of the building includes an apartment that was used by company cofounder Walt Disney and his family. The apartment is maintained in the condition it was in when Disney used it, with a lamp in the window kept on in his memory.