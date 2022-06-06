Disneyland Paris Worker Goes Viral For Ruining Couple's Marriage Proposal

A marriage proposal at Disneyland Paris had no fairytale ending after an employee stormed the intimate moment and snatched the ring. (Watch the video below.)

The now-viral video, which surfaced on Reddit, shows a man getting down on a knee and displaying the ring as he pops the question in front of the Sleeping Beauty castle, Fox 29 reported.

But a staffer grabs the ring box from his hands and motions the couple off the platform to a spot below.

The shocked groom-to-be appears to tell the worker that “she said yes.”

“That’s great, but over here will be even better,” the park attendant replies.

Mickey Mouse employee ruins proposal pic.twitter.com/gA9o9lQWRs — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) June 3, 2022

Earlier, the boyfriend was given permission by another employee to pop the question on the platform, according to the Reddit user who posted the clip, Newsweek noted.

A relative of the employee told the French tabloid Le Parisien that the platform is off-limits because it is used for fireworks displays. The worker warned the couple beforehand, the relative said.

