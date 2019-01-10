Disneyland Fans Are Not Happy About The Latest Price Hikes

Visiting “The Happiest Place on Earth” just got even more expensive. On Sunday, ticket prices rose at the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California.

The increase impacts visitors to the original Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure. The cheapest ticket for guests over the age of 10 rose to $104, a relatively modest hike from the previous price of $97. That ticket is the one-day single-park “value” option, which is available for off-peak dates like January weekdays.

The one-day single-park “regular” ticket (for dates in average demand) rose from $117 to $129, and the one-day single-park “peak” ticket (for holidays and other peak times) jumped from $135 to $149.

Handout via Getty Images The latest increase in Disneyland prices sparked Twitter outrage.

Children under the age of 3 still do not need a ticket to enter, but the prices for kids ages 3-9 have gone up from $91 to $98 for the one-day single-park “value” option, $117 to $122 for regular, and $127 to $141 for peak.

Park-hopper and multi-day ticket prices have also increased, as has the cost of annual passes. The cheapest option for yearly passes, the Disney Southern California Select Annual Passport, rose from $369 to $399, and the most expensive “Premier Passport” rose from $1,579 to $1,949. Middle-tier options like the Deluxe and Signature jumped from $729 to $799 and $999 to $1,149, respectively.

The price of parking has gone up to $25 a day, from $20, and Disney MaxPass, a service that allows guests to make FastPass reservations on their smartphones, now costs $15, instead of $10.

The cost increases come ahead of the opening of the new Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge section, scheduled for the summer of 2019. They also come less than a year after Disney last raised ticket prices at Disneyland in California and Walt Disney World in Florida in February 2018.

Many Disney fans were not pleased about the latest price hikes. One Twitter user declared, “Disney is run by Scrooge McDuck.” Another asked, “Does #Disneyland hate middle/lower class families?”

Does #Disneyland hate middle/lower class families? These new price increase on both tickets and AP's is ridiculous. — Carmen (@ccarr143) January 6, 2019

How most people feel about the Disneyland price increase... pic.twitter.com/R0YVkpl8PB — Roger Rodriguez (@rgrrabbit1) January 6, 2019

Thanks @Disneyland uve made the price of taking my family to ur "resort" more than my monthly housing costs. Nothing like pricing out the median income people from ur kingdom. #Disney #NotInThisLifetime #MagicalPriviledge — JLynn 🌹🌿🌾🦋🌺 (@BrieflyJLynn) January 7, 2019

Have been going to @Disneyland since I was little. Now that I have two littles and we’ve been @DisneylandAP for some years now, this huge price hike saddens me.. it’s not about making kids happy anymore, it’s about making money. Distasteful and sad. — Neha Sodha (@Nehasodha) January 7, 2019

Disneyland AP passes just went up in price...AGAIN



Me at Mickey: pic.twitter.com/JMq82HPR1k — Lauren (@NoDuhLauren) January 6, 2019

The Disneyland price increase prompted me to find the old tickets my parents saved... In 1996, tickets for our family of 5 cost $136. Today a single park peak ticket for one person is $149. pic.twitter.com/QBRoVsChCv — Roxanne (@untiltheveryend) January 6, 2019

Others have made it clear that the new prices will not stop them from visiting Mickey and the gang. And maybe that’s the real magic of Disney...

Me complaining about Disneyland price increase while also knowing damn well my ass is still going to pay. pic.twitter.com/oXLQIMPrpE — Monica (@MonicaRoseR5) January 6, 2019