Disneyland Lights Up Castle 'For The First Time In Forever' As Park Nears Reopening

Disneyland relit its iconic Sleeping Beauty Castle this week in a ceremonial “reawakening” as the theme park gets ready to reopen on Friday.

The resort shut down in March 2020 when the coronavirus pandemic hit. While Walt Disney World reopened last summer due to much looser pandemic-related regulations in Florida, Disneyland has remained closed for more than a year.

Disneyland and Disney California Adventure will reopen on Friday, initially to California residents only, and with a limited capacity. Advanced reservations are also required.

But first, it reopened to employees (a.k.a. cast members) for a test run on Tuesday. The company released a music video ― set to “For The First Time In Forever” from “Frozen” ― showing the park getting ready:

Watch the video below to see Disneyland light the castle. If you’re impatient, the castle lighting begins about 6 minutes in:

Disneyland has posted its rules and guidelines for those visiting the newly reopened resort.