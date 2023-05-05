Shopping travelhotelsbedding

This $12 Traveling Hack Will Bring You Great Peace Of Mind

If you’re grossed out by hotel bed sheets, you need to try this TikTok hack.

Shopping Writer at HuffPost

<a href="https://www.amazon.com/Disposable-Pillowcase-Bedding-Hospital-PCS/dp/B0BC6CNWJ9?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=64510bc5e4b039ec4e8713ed%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="CxLoode disposable bed sheets" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="64510bc5e4b039ec4e8713ed" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Disposable-Pillowcase-Bedding-Hospital-PCS/dp/B0BC6CNWJ9?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=64510bc5e4b039ec4e8713ed%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">CxLoode disposable bed sheets</a>
Amazon
CxLoode disposable bed sheets

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

Whether you’re a frequent traveler or only plan for occasional big trips, you know it can sometimes be strange staying in a random hotel room (or Airbnb). If you’re especially skeptical of bed cleanliness in unfamiliar places, there’s one travel item you should pack in your suitcase: disposable bed sheets.

Instead of packing your own clean bedding and taking up precious space in your luggage, you can simply dress your hotel bed in these temporary sheets and pillowcases that can be tossed upon checkout. (The package is just 11 inches long, slightly smaller than your average laptop, so the set is easy to pack.)

I first spotted CxLoode’s disposable bed sheets while scrolling on TikTok and realized others needed to get the scoop on this genius travel hack. See them in action below.

@operation_niki

Travel game changer! ✨🛏️#clean #cleanwithme #cleaningmotivation #CleanTok #hotelcleaning #cleaningtips #cleaninghacks #organized #momtok #cleaningsupplies

♬ original sound - Niki’s Side Of Cleantok
$11.99+ at Amazon

This waterproof disposable sheet set comes in queen and king mattress sizes, and includes an elasticized fitted sheet, quilt cover and even two pillowcases. The bedding is made of soft, non-woven fabric material that’s surprisingly comfortable. Using these sheets lets you slumber with peace of mind as they act as a layer of protection between you and the existing bedding.

The sheets form a protective layer between you and existing hotel bedding.
Amazon
The sheets form a protective layer between you and existing hotel bedding.

These sheets have an overall rating of 4.4 out of 5 stars on Amazon and many glowing reviews like the ones below:

“Okay so I am a slight germophobe - I take my own sheets and blankets when I am traveling and know that I am going to be staying at a hotel. When I came across these disposable sheets I was a little skeptical. If you want to have some peace of mind when staying at a hotel, knowing that you are not sleeping on dirty sheets buy this product! Pillow cases and a duvet cover are included. The sheets fit a queen size bed.” — Monic

“This was my first time buying disposable sheets and I’m sold on the concept. The sheets were larger than standard hotel beds so you’re really able to tuck them in and ensure your body is not in contact with the hotel sheets. I loved that each pack came 2 pillow covers. Will buy again” — K Johnson

“I purchased these for a recent business trip and even though my group was staying at a highly-rated hotel, I am still nervous about Covid and I was always leery about the cleanliness of hotel bedding. These disposable sheets & pillowcases were perfect. They were soft and not scratchy. The sheets covered the entire bed. I will definitely purchase again for future travels.” — Kimberly

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

A wheeled carry-on bag if you have no intention of paying for a checked bag

If You Always Run Out Of Room When Packing For Trips, Try These 28 Travel Products

MORE IN LIFE

Home & Living

Feel Discouraged About... Everything? Here’s How Activists Keep Their Spirits Up

Style & Beauty

5 Makeup Mistakes That’ll Age You, According To Makeup Artists Over 60

Travel

10 Underrated State Capitals To Add To Your Travel Bucket List

Relationships

29 Funny And Relatable Tweets About Vacationing As A Married Couple

Home & Living

How The Writers Strike May Affect Your TV Viewing This Week (And Beyond)

Work/Life

This Is What Experts Do When They’re Torn Between Career Opportunities

Food & Drink

Doctors Reveal ‘The 1 Food I Won’t Give Up’

Shopping

These Ludicrously Capacious Bags Can Hold Your Flat Shoes, Lunch Pails And More

Shopping

Just 29 Home Office Essentials That'll Jazz Up Your Permanent WFH Space

Food & Drink

At The 'Sports Bra' Bar, It's All Women's Sports, All The Time

Shopping

20 Things Our Editors Actually Spent Money On This Month

Shopping

Why This Indie Beauty Brand’s Sephora Launch Was A Full-Circle Moment For The Founder

Shopping

The Most Stylish Leather Jackets For Men, According To Reviewers

Shopping

Walmart Is A Lesser-Known Destination For Adorable Houseplants

Wellness

Feeling Helpless After Yet Another Mass Shooting? Read This.

Shopping

32 Cleaning Products You May Not Have Thought To Buy Until Adulthood

Shopping

These Target Bedding Buys Will Save Hot Sleepers From Overheating

Style & Beauty

These Size-Flexible Clothing Brands Go Up And Down In Size When You Do

Shopping

Get Up To $300 Off Select Shark Vacuums And Appliances At Walmart Right Now

Relationships

So Your Friend Asks You To Pick Them Up From The Airport. Are You Annoyed?

Shopping

Amazon Is Having A Big Beauty Sale. Here Are 20 Things You Should Definitely Buy.

Home & Living

A 2019 Horror Movie Is The Top Film On Netflix Right Now

Shopping

Give Your Wardrobe A Refresh During Nordstrom’s Spring Sale

Shopping

This Hard-Working Night Cream Worked Wonders On My Dry-But-Acne-Prone Skin

Shopping

The Sympathy Gifts That Brought Grieving People Some Actual Comfort

Home & Living

3 Easy Ways To Limit Your Exposure To Blue Light (Without Giving Up Your Devices)

Parenting

For Parents Fearful Of Their Teens’ Social Media Use, Here’s Some Hope — And Advice

Shopping

Beats Earbuds (In Very Springy Colors) Are On Sale Right Now

Home & Living

This Experimental Dating Show Is A Top Series On Netflix Right Now

Shopping

The Best Baby Products For Parents That Don't Have A Lot Of Space

Shopping

Cordless Vacuum Cleaners That Made Reviewers’ Lives So Much Cleaner

Food & Drink

Is Tofu Actually Good For You? Here's What Experts Say.

Shopping

The Best Paper Shredders For Protecting Your Personal Information

Shopping

These Artist-Designed Rugs Will Instantly Elevate Your Home And They All Start Below $500

Shopping

Quick! The TikTok-Famous Stanley Cup Just Restocked In Two New Colors

Shopping

This Incredibly Popular Water Flosser Is 40% Off Right Now

Home & Living

This New Political Thriller Is The Top Show On Netflix Right Now

Money

People Have Started Getting Invitations To Apple Pay Later. Here's What It Does.

Shopping

These Are The Highest-Rated Long-Sleeve T-Shirts At Walmart

Shopping

45 Spring Wardrobe Basics You'll Wish You'd Bought Ages Ago