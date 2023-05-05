This $12 Traveling Hack Will Bring You Great Peace Of Mind

“Okay so I am a slight germophobe - I take my own sheets and blankets when I am traveling and know that I am going to be staying at a hotel. When I came across these disposable sheets I was a little skeptical. If you want to have some peace of mind when staying at a hotel, knowing that you are not sleeping on dirty sheets buy this product! Pillow cases and a duvet cover are included. The sheets fit a queen size bed.” — Monic

“This was my first time buying disposable sheets and I’m sold on the concept. The sheets were larger than standard hotel beds so you’re really able to tuck them in and ensure your body is not in contact with the hotel sheets. I loved that each pack came 2 pillow covers. Will buy again” — K Johnson

“I purchased these for a recent business trip and even though my group was staying at a highly-rated hotel, I am still nervous about Covid and I was always leery about the cleanliness of hotel bedding. These disposable sheets & pillowcases were perfect. They were soft and not scratchy. The sheets covered the entire bed. I will definitely purchase again for future travels.” — Kimberly