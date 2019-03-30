'Distracted Driver' Turns Out To Have 250-Pound Pig On Lap

A Minnesota sheriff’s office encountered a couple of true road hogs earlier this week.

A driver who was pulled over for having trouble staying in his lane turned out to be operating the vehicle with a 250-pound pig on his lap, Sgt. Jason Foster told Minneapolis news station KMSP-TV.

He also had a smaller pig with him. Both pigs can be seen in a photo posted to social media by the Chisago County Sheriff’s Office. The smaller pig appears to be standing next to the driver’s seat, behind the larger pig’s leg.

Causes for #distracteddriving:

✅ Talking on phone 📱

✅ Texting 📲

✅ Eating fast food 🍔

✅ Changing radio station 🎶

✅ Putting on makeup 💄



✅ Having a pig 🐖 on your lap...now that was a first even for us. pic.twitter.com/6OtUDHIniv — Chisago Co Sheriff (@ChisagoCountySO) March 26, 2019

In the post, the sheriff’s office noted that its officers have encountered plenty of drivers distracted by things like cellphones, food or changing the radio station, but catching someone driving with a lap pig “was a first.”

The man’s erratic driving was apparently caused by the larger pig leaning against the steering wheel.

Foster told the TV station that the man had his pigs on his lap because he was moving to another part of the state and didn’t want the pigs to get cold on the journey. The sergeant let the driver off with a warning.