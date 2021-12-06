10 Diverse And Heartwarming Christmas Books For Kids Of All Ages

FatCamera via Getty Images These 10 children's books feature young people and other protagonists from diverse backgrounds.

Children’s literature is slowly but surely coming along in featuring characters of different races, ethnicities and cultural backgrounds.

But many Christmas books still predominantly feature white characters, including one very specific vision of Santa. And that can give some kids the message that Christmas magic is more for someone else, not them.

With that in mind, here are 10 charming books that really celebrate the Christmas season — and that will help ensure your family’s holiday book collection is even more inclusive and full of love, no matter your own background.