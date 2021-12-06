10 Diverse And Heartwarming Christmas Books For Kids Of All Ages

Children’s literature is slowly but surely coming along in featuring characters of different races, ethnicities and cultural backgrounds.
But many Christmas books still predominantly feature white characters, including one very specific vision of Santa. And that can give some kids the message that Christmas magic is more for someone else, not them.
Advertisement
With that in mind, here are 10 charming books that really celebrate the Christmas season — and that will help ensure your family’s holiday book collection is even more inclusive and full of love, no matter your own background.
1
'Santa In The City'
Penguin Random House
2
'The Real Santa'
Penguin Random House
3
''Twas Nochebuena'
Penguin Random House
4
'Tree Of Cranes'
Houghton Mifflin
5
'I Got The Christmas Spirit'
Bloomsbury
6
'The Day Santa Stopped Believing In Harold'
Penguin Random House
7
'The Nutcracker In Harlem'
HarperCollins Publishers
8
'Silent Night'
Frances Lincoln Children's Books
9
'The Vanderbeekers Of 141st Street'
Clarion Books
10
'A World Of Cookies For Santa'
Clarion Books
Prices and availability are subject to change.