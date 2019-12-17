HuffPost Finds

11 Diverse Holiday Books For Kids That Go Beyond Christmas

Check out these books about how different families celebrate the holidays.

Books to teach your kids about a wide variety of holidays.&nbsp;
Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa and Thanksgiving aren’t just holidays for giving gifts, eating good food and catching up with friends and family (though they are good excuses to do all three). They’re also important cultural events with a rich history that kids — and even some adults — could learn more about.

If you’re trying to raise a well-rounded kiddo who’s compassionate toward others and curious about the world around them, you’ve come to the right place. Below, we’ve rounded up 10 books that illustrate the rich traditions behind this season’s biggest holidays. They bring new images and stories to some of their favorite tales, and are ready to be wrapped and gifted to any curious kid on your list.

Take a look below:

1
"Queen Of The Hanukkah Dosas" by Pamela Ehrenberg
"Queen of the Hanukkah Dosas" is a picture book about a multicultural family that celebrates Hanukkah with an Indian twist. Grab a copy on Amazon.
2
"Duck For Turkey Day" by Jacqueline Jules
This is the story of Tuyet and how her Vietnamese American family has duck for Thanksgiving dinner instead of turkey. Read along as Tuyet enjoys her Thanksgiving dinner anyway, and how Monday morning brings about an even bigger surprise when she returns to school. Get it on Amazon.
3
"The Nutcracker In Harlem" by T.E. McMorrow
This original retelling is a jazz-inspired reinvention of "The Nutcracker" set in New York City during the height of the Harlem Renaissance. Thanks to her adventures with a magical toy, one girl finds her voice as a musician. Get it on Amazon.
4
"Silent Night" by Lara Hawthorne
This beautifully illustrated classic book is fun way to rediscover the Nativity story with your little ones this holiday season. Get it on Amazon.
5
"Potatoes At Turtle Rock" by Susan Schnur and Anna Schnur-Fishman
Narrator Annie leads her family on a nighttime hike around their farm to celebrate the first night of Hanukkah. Annie uses riddles (and potatoes) to talk about old traditions and make new ones. Get it on Amazon.
6
"We Are Grateful: Otsaliheliga" by Traci Sorell
This story is about modern Native American life as told by a citizen of the Cherokee Nation. The word otsaliheliga (oh-jah-LEE-hay-lee-gah) is an expression of gratitude used by the Cherokee Nation. Beginning in the fall with the new year and ending in summer, young readers will follow a full Cherokee year of celebrations and experiences. Get it on Amazon.
7
"Three Wise Women" by Mary Hoffman
This feminist adaptation of the Navitity story envisions three wise women follow a bright start to find a special newborn baby in a stable. Get it on Amazon.
8
"Li'l Rabbit's Kwanzaa" by Donna L. Washington
Li'l Rabbit is not having a very good Kwanzaa because Granna Rabbit is sick. Follow Li’l Rabbit as he searches for a gift for Granna with a little help from his family and friends, in the true spirit of Kwanzaa. Get it on Amazon.
9
"Seven Spools Of Thread: A Kwanzaa Story" by Angela Shelf Medearis
When their father dies, seven brothers who are usually fighting must come together to make gold out of seven spools of thread. Get it on Amazon.
10
"The People Shall Continue" by Simon J Ortiz
This powerful story recounts the history of the Native peoples of North America from beginning to their eventual usurpation of their Native lands. Get it on Amazon.
11
"Every Month Is A New Year" by Marilyn Singer and Susan L. Roth
The new year doesn’t always start on Jan. 1 for everyone. This book teaches kids how people around the world celebrate the new year, from the Chinese New Year in January or February, to Iranian's observance of Nowruz in March. Get it on Amazon.
