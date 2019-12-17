11 Diverse Holiday Books For Kids That Go Beyond Christmas

Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa and Thanksgiving aren’t just holidays for giving gifts, eating good food and catching up with friends and family (though they are good excuses to do all three). They’re also important cultural events with a rich history that kids — and even some adults — could learn more about.

If you’re trying to raise a well-rounded kiddo who’s compassionate toward others and curious about the world around them, you’ve come to the right place. Below, we’ve rounded up 10 books that illustrate the rich traditions behind this season’s biggest holidays. They bring new images and stories to some of their favorite tales, and are ready to be wrapped and gifted to any curious kid on your list.