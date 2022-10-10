The Best Diwali-Inspired Gifts To Buy This Year

Illustration: HuffPost; Photos: Our Place; tagmo; Aayka

Growing up, there was something about Diwali each year that without fail poured a familiar warmth into myculturally confused soul. Maybe it was the thick sweaters that used to cover our salwar kameez, impenetrable against the brisk night chill.

Or it could have been the diyas that my mother used to light, carefully perched on tables, desks and dressers around the house, flickering and warding off the demons. Though the festival of lights, recognized by more than a billion (yes,billion) people of the South Asian diaspora, is abound with richly diverse regional traditions and rituals, the celebration brings constancy in its virtues: home, triumph of good over evil and new beginnings.

Ahead of the holiday, I’ve rounded up some goodies that capture its essence. Each one is a little ode to the spirited moments and memories that many South Asians hold sacred, taking us back to those days of sparklers, jalebi and the warmth of a living room full of people dressed in their freshest Diwali drip.

So whether you’re giving to loved ones this season or treating yourself to something decadent, our picks will add a little shimmer to your festivities.