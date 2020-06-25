Dixie Chicks Change Their Name To Simply 'The Chicks'

“A sincere and heartfelt thank you goes out to ‘The Chicks’ of NZ for their gracious gesture in allowing us to share their name. We are honored to co-exist together in the world with these exceptionally talented sisters. Chicks Rock!” they wrote.

The name change for the trio comes on the heels of fellow country music group Lady Antebellum officially changing their name to Lady A. The definition of antebellum is “existing before a war,” and it is most widely used to refer to the slave-holding South before the 1861-65 Civil War.

Lady A said it was dropping the word “antebellum” as a response to the eruption of nationwide protests against racial inequality after the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.