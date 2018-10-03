Food & DrinkHome & LivingMoneyParentingRelationshipsStyle & BeautyTravelWellnessWork/LifeFinds
MORE FROM HUFFPOST
NewsPoliticsEntertainmentCommunities
OpinionHuffPost PersonalVideos
©2018 Oath Inc. All rights reserved. HuffPost News
Relationships

27 DIY Couples Costumes That Will Be A Big Hit At The Halloween Party

These couples costumes don't suck.
By Kelsey Borresen
10/03/2018 09:00am ET

Sure, those store-bought Halloween costumes get the job done. But if you and your boo are willing to put in a little effort, a couples DIY costume can actually be a lot of fun to assemble.

In need of some inspiration? We’ve got you covered, with options ranging from kind of crafty to super simple. Below, 27 two-person Halloween costume ideas that are totally witchin’.

1
Starbucks Barista and Frappuccino
@carlamell/Instagram
2
Otto and Reggie from "Rocket Power"
Teyonna Michelle Jarman/Instagram
3
Cockroach and Raid
Kelly Kruger Brooks
4
Lyft and Uber
@amrmusic/Instagram
5
T.J. and Spinelli from "Recess"
Kay-Kay Clapp/Instagram
6
A Sting Operation
Laurie Edmundson/Instagram
7
Little Red Riding Hood and the Big Bad Wolf
@ShaunTwaz and @JuztineTuazon/Instagram
8
Sully and Boo from "Monsters, Inc."
Daphne Ho and Alex Chan
9
Paulette and the UPS Guy from "Legally Blonde"
@misfit_in | @paigepg
10
Madeline and Ed from "Big Little Lies"
Kelly Kruger Brooks/Instagram
11
Baby and Johnny from "Dirty Dancing"
Lauren Bolshakov
12
Sailor Moon
@lesliee122/Instagram
13
Axl Rose and Slash from Guns N' Roses
Costume-Works.com
14
Napoleon and Deb from "Napoleon Dynamite"
Costume-Works.com
15
Ms. Pac-Man and Blinky the Ghost
@katie.vierhus | @davemaung
16
Scooby-Doo and Scrappy-Doo
Coolest Homemade Costumes
17
Lizzie McGuire and Isabella Parigi from "The Lizzie McGuire Movie"
Costume-Works.com
18
Blue Barracudas from "Legends of the Hidden Temple"
@thesoutherntxcharm/Instagram
19
Ina and Jeffrey Garten from "Barefoot Contessa"
Costume-Works.com
20
Roxanne and Max from "A Goofy Movie"
Teyonna Michelle Jarman/Instagram
21
Ms. Frizzle and The Magic School Bus
Coolest Homemade Costumes
22
Dexter Morgan and Victim from "Dexter"
Coolest Homemade Costumes
23
Eleven and a Waffle from "Stranger Things"
Clara Lattimore/Instagram
24
"The Kiss" by Gustav Klimt
Costume-Works.com
25
Girl in a Flamingo Pool Float
Costume-Works.com
26
Russell and Carl from "Up"
@ShaunTwaz and @JuztineTuazon/Instagram
27
Daryl Hall and John Oates
Costume-Works.com
Creative Couples Halloween Costumes
Suggest a correction
MORE:
Halloween coupleshalloween costume