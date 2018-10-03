27 DIY Couples Costumes That Will Be A Big Hit At The Halloween Party

Sure, those store-bought Halloween costumes get the job done. But if you and your boo are willing to put in a little effort, a couples DIY costume can actually be a lot of fun to assemble.
In need of some inspiration? We’ve got you covered, with options ranging from kind of crafty to super simple. Below, 27 two-person Halloween costume ideas that are totally witchin’.
1
Starbucks Barista and Frappuccino
2
Otto and Reggie from "Rocket Power"
3
Cockroach and Raid
4
Lyft and Uber
5
T.J. and Spinelli from "Recess"
6
A Sting Operation
7
Little Red Riding Hood and the Big Bad Wolf
8
Sully and Boo from "Monsters, Inc."
9
Paulette and the UPS Guy from "Legally Blonde"
10
Madeline and Ed from "Big Little Lies"
11
Baby and Johnny from "Dirty Dancing"
12
Sailor Moon
13
Axl Rose and Slash from Guns N' Roses
14
Napoleon and Deb from "Napoleon Dynamite"
15
Ms. Pac-Man and Blinky the Ghost
16
Scooby-Doo and Scrappy-Doo
17
Lizzie McGuire and Isabella Parigi from "The Lizzie McGuire Movie"
18
Blue Barracudas from "Legends of the Hidden Temple"
19
Ina and Jeffrey Garten from "Barefoot Contessa"
20
Roxanne and Max from "A Goofy Movie"
21
Ms. Frizzle and The Magic School Bus
22
Dexter Morgan and Victim from "Dexter"
23
Eleven and a Waffle from "Stranger Things"
24
"The Kiss" by Gustav Klimt
25
Girl in a Flamingo Pool Float
26
Russell and Carl from "Up"
27
Daryl Hall and John Oates
Creative Couples Halloween Costumes