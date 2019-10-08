49ers Player D.J. Jones Proposes To Girlfriend On The Field

The San Francisco 49ers’ D.J. Jones committed to another team before “Monday Night Football.”

The defensive tackle and his girlfriend, Kayla Fannin, got engaged on the field at Levi’s Stadium in the hours leading up to the kickoff against the Cleveland Browns.

Under the ruse of a photo op, Jones sprung a surprise proposal on Fannin, surrounded by friends and family. He took a knee and popped the question. She said yes.

“The tears. I can’t hold them back,” she told WPIX in the segment above.

The two have been dating for about two years, ESPN reported.

The winning didn’t stop there for Jones. The 49ers routed the Browns, 31-3, to remain unbeaten.

“I love her to death,” Jones told the sports network. “I love the game of football, and going 4-0 on Monday night is pretty cool in my book.”

