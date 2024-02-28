DJ Khaled Catches Heat For 'Ridiculous' Stunt With His Bodyguards

DJ Khaled is getting slammed for having his security guards carry him on stage to perform.
The Grammy winner posted a rather brazen video Monday on Instagram that showed his bodyguards carrying him from his car to a nearby truck — and then to a stage for a performance at the 2024 South Beach Wine and Food Festival in Miami — just to keep his sneakers clean.
“I don’t want to get my Jordans dirty,” the producer said in the viral footage. “Can I get everybody to help me? Please, everybody, help me. Thank you, brothers. I appreciate it. Can’t mess up the Js.”
A number of people have since criticized the meme-able Khaled in the post’s comments section.
“Honestly Khaled i think you deserve all your success and achievements in life…you are a real inspiration…but this time you took [it] too far,” one user wrote, adding that the stunt was “wrong in so many ways” and that the guards “are not slaves.”
“I have no respect for you! This is ridiculous that a grown oversized man would do this,” another person wrote. “Smdh! He talks so much about god and behaves like this over a pair of shoes. Ridiculous!”
Khaled was also dragged by commenters referencing the Israel-Gaza conflict, with one user writing, “His own people being murdered, starved, terrorized.... and he is worrying about his sneakers! No respect for him anymore!”
Khaled, who is the son of Palestinian immigrants, has said nothing about the conflict since it came to a head in October after Hamas militants carried out a deadly attack in southern Israel, killing about 1,200 people and kidnapping 250 others. In response, Israel launched a counterattack in Gaza that has resulted in the deaths of more than 29,000 Palestinians.
It’s unlikely that Khaled intended to spark such outrage, but it’s clear that a lot of people are upset with his latest stunt.