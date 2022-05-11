DJ Khaled worked up the crowd and rubbed down Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra on Tuesday, providing fan energy that Spoelstra appreciated. (Watch the video below.)

The Miami-based music celebrity was rooting for the Heat from his courtside seat during a rout of the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 5 of their playoff series. He retrieved an out-of-bounds ball in the third quarter and morphed into cheerleader and physical therapist, briefly massaging Spoelstra’s shoulders.

.@djkhaled was PUMPED after handing the ball to Max Strus 😂 pic.twitter.com/1oBkPgWa1A — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 11, 2022

“He’s such a great fan,’’ Spoelstra said, per the Sun Sentinel. “Over the years I’ve said, ‘Hello,’ a few times, but that was a first.”

The move also stirred memories of Drake massaging the shoulders of Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse.

Who did it better?



Drake DJ Khaled

x x

Nick Nurse Erik Spoelstra pic.twitter.com/nWhkFuEmuP — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 11, 2022

Miami now holds a 3-2 lead in the Eastern Conference semifinals.