DJ Khaled Massages Miami Heat Coach Erik Spoelstra And It Rubs Him The Right Way

The music celebrity's move during the playoff game generated comparisons to Drake.
Ron Dicker

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

DJ Khaled worked up the crowd and rubbed down Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra on Tuesday, providing fan energy that Spoelstra appreciated. (Watch the video below.)

The Miami-based music celebrity was rooting for the Heat from his courtside seat during a rout of the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 5 of their playoff series. He retrieved an out-of-bounds ball in the third quarter and morphed into cheerleader and physical therapist, briefly massaging Spoelstra’s shoulders.

“He’s such a great fan,’’ Spoelstra said, per the Sun Sentinel. “Over the years I’ve said, ‘Hello,’ a few times, but that was a first.”

The move also stirred memories of Drake massaging the shoulders of Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse.

Miami now holds a 3-2 lead in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

Nice of Khaled to fulfill a knead.

