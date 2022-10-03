Seattle Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf suddenly left the field on a cart Sunday in a game against the host Detroit Lions. Thankfully it was not the kind of serious medical emergency that has made headlines in the NFL recently.

He simply had to go to the bathroom and getting there on foot wasn’t going to work, he explained afterward in a funny tweet.

“That clinch walk wouldn’t have made it,” he wrote.

That clinch walk wouldn’t have made it 😂 https://t.co/tYvaWQSaa6 — DK Metcalf (@dkm14) October 2, 2022

One NFL reporter applauded Metcalf’s strategic move because the distance from the field to the visiting team’s bathroom is perhaps the longest in the league.

Here’s sideline reporter Jen Hale’s live call of Metcalf’s exit on Fox.

#Seahawks DK Metcalf goes for a bathroom break😂 pic.twitter.com/5iNST9MmZC — NFL Unlimited (@NFLUnlimited) October 2, 2022

Metcalf finished with 7 catches for 149 yards in Seattle’s 48-45 victory.

He also joined Lil Nas X as an established star to recently heed nature’s call while performing.

You probably have jokes. So did Twitter:

DK Metcalf Restroom Breaks mid-game: 1



Every other WR: 0



🐐 pic.twitter.com/5rL7QSDgSs — Seahawks Muse (@SeahawksMuse) October 2, 2022

DK Metcalf with the first ever poopmobile to the lockerroom 😂 pic.twitter.com/xdxft04cuy — Isaac (@WorldofIsaac) October 2, 2022

I wish to personally thank both Lil Nas X and DK Metcalf for normalizing the ill-timed need to poo. When you gotta go, you gotta go. — Megan McNally (she/ her) (@memcnally) October 2, 2022

DK metcalf is first receiver with 149+ yards and a fat shit since the nfl merger — M (@MARINHAZz) October 2, 2022