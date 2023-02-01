What's Hot

Ron DeSantis Plans To Defund Diversity Programs In Florida Universities

Barstool Sports Host Describes Reaction To His Hot Mic Moment Trashing Fox News

Marjorie Taylor Greene Compares Tyre Nichols To Capitol Rioter Ashli Babbitt

Jordan Klepper Left Stunned By Bizarre New Conspiracy Theories At Trump Event

Brad Pitt Hilariously Reacts To Shania Twain Swapping His Name Out For Ryan Reynolds

DC Government Employee Charged With Murder Of 13-Year-Old Boy

Alec Baldwin, ‘Rust’ Armorer Formally Charged With Involuntary Manslaughter

Jennifer Grey Shares Update On That Long-Awaited 'Dirty Dancing' Sequel

I Learned To Love My Body Hair While I Was Transitioning

Stephen Colbert Is Ready To Hurl Over This 1 Horrifying Image Of Trump

Antelope Tries To Outswim Crocodile In Pulse-Pounding Race To Survive

Damning Montage Exposes Trump’s Fifth Amendment Hypocrisy In Less Than A Minute

EntertainmentFox Newstucker carlsonD.L. Hughley

‘Daily Show’ Host D.L. Hughley Torches Tucker Carlson With A New Nickname

“This dude keeps finding stupid s**t to say,” the comedian said ripping Fox News' coverage of Tyre Nichols' death for a second night.
Lee Moran

Reporter, HuffPost

Comedian D.L. Hughley returned to guest hosting “The Daily Show” for a second time on Tuesday and again slammed Fox News’ coverage of the fatal beating of Tyre Nicols by police in Memphis.

“This dude keeps finding stupid shit to say,” Hughes said of Tucker Carlson’s commentary, during which he referenced the death of George Floyd.

Hughes then suggested a new nickname for the prime time personality.

“This dude is so obsessed with Black people, I’m going to start calling him Sickle cell,” he joked.

Watch the video here:

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Lee Moran - Reporter, HuffPost

Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community