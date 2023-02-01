‘Daily Show’ Host D.L. Hughley Torches Tucker Carlson With A New Nickname

Comedian D.L. Hughley returned to guest hosting “The Daily Show” for a second time on Tuesday and again slammed Fox News’ coverage of the fatal beating of Tyre Nicols by police in Memphis.
“This dude keeps finding stupid shit to say,” Hughes said of Tucker Carlson’s commentary, during which he referenced the death of George Floyd.
Advertisement
Hughes then suggested a new nickname for the prime time personality.
“This dude is so obsessed with Black people, I’m going to start calling him Sickle cell,” he joked.
Watch the video here: