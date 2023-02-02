'Daily Show' Host D.L. Hughley Marks Kamala Harris’ Historic Funeral Speech With A Dig

“The Daily Show” guest host D.L. Hughley on Wednesday dinged Vice President Kamala Harris over her historic attendance at the funeral of Tyre Nichols, the Black man beaten to death by police in Memphis, Tennessee.

It was the “very first time a president or vice president had attended the funeral of a Black person that was slain by the police,” Hughley noted.

“I’m happy she showed up in Black mode and not in cop mode. I mean, she was a district attorney and that could have been a sting operation,” the comedian joked.

“Seriously, there is a good reason to have a Black vice president,” he added. “If you’re not going to do anything about police reform, at least you can have somebody who goes to those funerals.”

“Wow,” responded one member of the audience.