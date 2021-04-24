Massive Memorial Procession For DMX Takes Over Brooklyn

Crowds of motorcyclists on Saturday honored the late DMX ahead of a memorial service in Brooklyn honoring his life.

Twitter users posted videos showing crowds of bikers filling the streets, where a black monster truck carrying a red casket and painted with the words “Long Live DMX” slowly made its way towards the Barclays Center, a music venue and sports arena.

DMX taking his last ride through NYC pic.twitter.com/wIqrApTqDq — 2Cool2Blog (@2Cool2BIog) April 24, 2021

The truck was also spotted in Yonkers, New York, where the legendary rapper was from, according to ABC News.

A monster truck carrying DMX's casket is seen in Yonkers, New York, on its way to Brooklyn where the rapper will be mourned by family and friends during a memorial service at Barclays Center. https://t.co/Jqke64MHE7 pic.twitter.com/LVQS5zg9IQ — ABC News (@ABC) April 24, 2021

DMX memorial at Barclays: thousands of bikes and his casket in a monster truck. Incredible. pic.twitter.com/VDeeYS76M5 — Sarah! (@SarahisSorry) April 24, 2021

Every Bike Rider Came to Support DMX pic.twitter.com/0psUzmiDke — 2Cool2Blog (@2Cool2BIog) April 24, 2021

DMX’s Instagram account announced Saturday’s “Celebration of Life Memorial” earlier this week. While attendance is restricted to family and close friends due to COVID-19, a livestream was set up to air on the late rapper’s YouTube page.

A home-going celebration for DMX is slated to be held on Sunday and will broadcast live on BET, according to the announcement.

DMX, born Earl Simmons, died earlier this month after suffering a “catastrophic cardiac arrest,” according to a statement from a hospital in White Plains, New York.

The beloved rapper, whose chart-topping albums included “Flesh of My Flesh, Blood of My Blood,” was 50 years old.