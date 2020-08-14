Billie Eilish, John Legend, Maggie Rogers To Perform At DNC

The Democratic National Committee’s presidential nominating convention will neither look nor sound like it has in the past, with blockbuster performances from the likes of Billie Eilish, Common, John Legend, Maggie Rogers and other stars.

Organizers announced on Friday that the four-night convention, from Aug. 17 to Aug. 20, also will feature sets by Leon Bridges, The Chicks, Jennifer Hudson, Billy Porter, Prince Royce and Stephen Stills.

“In just three days, we will kick off a Democratic National Convention that will look and feel very different than past conventions. It will truly be a convention across America, and these incredible artists will help us tell the story of where we are as a country today under Donald Trump’s failed leadership, and the promise of what we can and should be with Joe Biden as president,” Stephanie Cutter, 2020 Democratic National Convention program executive, said in a news release.

“These artists are committed to engaging with, registering and mobilizing voters to get us over the finish line in November,” Cutter added.

Plans for the DNC, set in Milwaukee, have shifted considerably due to the coronavirus pandemic. Presumptive nominee Joe Biden will be in virtual attendance, accepting the Democratic Party’s presidential nomination from his home in Delaware. Biden’s selection for his vice-presidential running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris of California, also will speak from Delaware.