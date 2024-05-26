Jaime Harrison, chair of the Democratic National Committee, says he’s worried about anyone being considered for Donald Trump’s vice presidential spot, describing all MAGA Republicans as “rotten apples” during an appearance on MSNBC’s “The Weekend” on Sunday.
While former President Trump has yet to announce his running mate for the 2024 presidential election, Harrison told MSNBC panelists Michael Steele, Alicia Menendez and Symone Sanders-Townsend that he doesn’t trust anyone who comes from the far-right flank of the conservative movement.
“Here’s the thing. We don’t have to paint them as extreme. They’re extreme. All of those MAGA apples are rotten,” Harrison said when asked about Trump’s theoretical slate of vice president choices.
“Every single one of them. They are going to bend over backward to do whatever Donald Trump — they believe they need to do in order to get into Donald Trump’s good graces,” he continued.
Referencing recent examples, including Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) refusing to say he’d accept the results of the 2024 election if Trump is not the victor, Harrison said, “We’ve seen it on every Sunday show. We’ve seen it in all the interviews.”
The DNC chair then wondered if anyone from Trump’s inner circle would even keep their pledge to uphold the U.S. Constitution, noting that Trump “is a man who has said that he wants to be a dictator on day one. This is a man who does not believe in our Constitution, does not believe in that pledge that he also took.”
“And so all of them ― the election denialism, the anti-choice, attacking the Affordable Care Act and health care of the American people, selling out working families for billionaires — all of them are extreme,” Harrison continued. “They’re all MAGA apples or rotten apples, and we are going to expose them through our project at the DNC.”
Last week, Trump told New York cable outlet News 12 he’d be announcing his running mate during July’s Republican National Convention in Milwaukee.
Dropping several names on his shortlist, Trump told News 12 that Sen. J.D. Vance (R-Ohio), Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.), former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson and Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.) would all “do a fantastic job” as his VP pick.