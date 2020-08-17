Youth Choir Brings People To Tears With Powerful National Anthem To Open DNC

The Democratic National Convention opened with a stirring rendition of the national anthem, delivered by a choir of young singers from around the nation.

The 57 voices chosen for the event represented each of the 50 states as well as the District of Columbia, the five populated U.S. territories and the Cherokee Nation. They were recorded in socially distanced settings.

A choir performs the National Anthem virtually, with singers representing all 50 states, the District of Columbia, the Cherokee Nation and five territories at the start of the 2020 #DemConvention. https://t.co/U4wuWUc53u pic.twitter.com/K3KX6mCeMy — ABC News (@ABC) August 18, 2020

Their take on “The Star-Spangled Banner” drew immediate widespread praise ... and even had some people holding back tears:

The. Kids. Singing. The. Anthem.



Knew #DNC2020 #DemConvention would make me tear up. Just didn’t expect to be bawling 5 mins in. — Sally Kohn (@sallykohn) August 18, 2020

This national anthem rendition is beautiful. #DNC2020 — Niles Edward Francis (@NilesGApol) August 18, 2020

Watching the singing of our National Anthem gave me chills. So proud to see the real America. So proud to be a Democrat. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) August 18, 2020

#DemocraticConvention kids choir singing the national anthem. I’m not crying. You’re crying — Shabnam Rezaei (@ShabnamRezaei) August 18, 2020

That rendition of the national anthem was beautiful and extraordinary. — Jeevan Vittal (@JvittalTV) August 18, 2020

The choir mashup of the National Anthem to open up the DNC is actually pretty cool. — Philip Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) August 18, 2020

This is America. I want a recording of this rendition of our national anthem. Beautiful.#DemConvention pic.twitter.com/JnJ9s96Mle — Russell Drew (@RussOnPolitics) August 18, 2020

One of the most beautiful versions of the National Anthem I’ve ever heard. #DemConventionpic.twitter.com/kMHWKPxSWj — Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) August 18, 2020

Who was crying from The Pledge & the singing of the National Anthem?

Now invocation.....😭😭😭😭#DemCast 🇺🇲#DemocraticNationalConvention pic.twitter.com/LEXyzFhwGQ — Mal_Torres (@saenzmom) August 18, 2020

Did I cry watching an inclusive bunch of socially distanced people sing the national anthem? Yes I did. — Mike McHargue (@mikemchargue) August 18, 2020

welp even my jaded ass was sobbing within the first ten minutes. i rewinded the national anthem three times #DNC2020 pic.twitter.com/4NKFidscOk — ann ⁷ ☭ BLACK LIVES MATTER (@inlovesike) August 18, 2020

