Youth Choir Brings People To Tears With Powerful National Anthem To Open DNC

The Democratic National Convention opened with a stirring rendition of the national anthem, delivered by a choir of young singers from around the nation.
The 57 voices chosen for the event represented each of the 50 states as well as the District of Columbia, the five populated U.S. territories and the Cherokee Nation. They were recorded in socially distanced settings.
Their take on “The Star-Spangled Banner” drew immediate widespread praise ... and even had some people holding back tears:
