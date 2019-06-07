Over 50 voting members of the Democratic National Committee have submitted a resolution calling on DNC Chairman Tom Perez to hold a presidential debate devoted exclusively to the topic of climate change.

The signers plan to collect more signatures and submit the resolution for official consideration at a DNC meeting in Pittsburgh at the end of the month. Perez would be free to reject it, even if it had majority support in the DNC. In the meantime, it is intended to function as an open letter and source of pressure on Perez.

The resolution is a response to the DNC’s decision on Wednesday to inform Washington Gov. Jay Inslee (D) that it was rejecting his request for a climate-centered debate. Inslee, who is languishing at the bottom of public polls, has made climate change the singular focus of his 2020 candidacy.

The DNC also declared that any candidate who participates in an unsanctioned stage appearance alongside other candidates would be barred from future DNC-sponsored debates.

In response to the announcement, Washington Democratic Party Chairwoman Tina Podlodowski reached out to fellow state party leaders and Democratic National Committee members to organize a letter of protest. She solicited support first from leaders in neighboring Western states, then expanded outward.

“It’s a tremendous opportunity as far as I’m concerned to show where Democrats stand on this issue, not just about saving the planet but how it’s an economic issue, how it’s an income inequality issue and really show Democratic unity here,” Podlodowski told HuffPost. “It’s the No. 1 issue for younger voters in our party and if we want them to turn out, we should show them the respect they deserve in hearing solutions to an issue that they are going to face far more than those of us in our 50s, 60s, 70s and 80s moving forward.”

This is the letter that nearly 50 DNC members are sending Tom Perez calling on him to sponsor a climate change-focused presidential debate. pic.twitter.com/dTjQkcdSnw — Daniel Marans (@danielmarans) June 7, 2019

The signers, who collectively make up more than 10% of the DNC’s voting membership, include the chairs of state parties in California, Alaska, Hawaii, Wyoming, Oregon, New Mexico, Vermont, Utah, Idaho, Maine, Montana and Nebraska. California Democratic National Committee member Christine Pelosi, the daughter of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), is among the rank-and-file DNC members to sign the resolution.

Podlodowski, who insisted the effort was not intended specifically to help Inslee, said that Perez’s lack of transparency and solicitation of broader input were major drivers of the backlash. DNC members have faulted Perez for, among other things, failing to consult them on the appointment of a new finance chair, and his handling of an effort to modernize the DNC’s voter data collection. (The latter dispute has since been resolved.)

“This is another example of not checking in with state party chairs on what’s happening on the ground and what’s happening with grassroots,” Podlodowski said. “It’s tiresome and it’s frustrating, and frankly we need to do better.”

Nebraska Democratic Party Chairwoman Jane Kleeb had similar concerns. “If he would just talk to those of us inside the party who want him and the party to do well, we could avoid all of this,” she said.

State party chairs plan to discuss holding their own climate change-focused forum when the Association of State Democratic Chairs meets in Santa Fe, New Mexico, next week, according to Kleeb.

The DNC resolution follows public protestations of the climate debate decision from grassroots progressive groups, including MoveOn, U.S. Climate Strike and the Sunrise Movement.

“Our generation’s survival is at stake. It’s time for the DNC to act like it and host a climate debate,” the Sunrise Movement tweeted.

ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jacquelyn Martin Members of the Democratic National Committee are calling on DNC Chairman Tom Perez to approve a climate change-focused debate for the party's 2020 contenders. Perez has clashed with rank-and-file DNC members who complain that he does not consult them.

Sunrise and other liberal groups are soliciting petition signatures calling for the debate and plan to deliver them to Perez next week.

The DNC for now is sticking with its plan for the debates to be wide-ranging rather than limited to a single issue. If the DNC sanctioned single-issue debates, it would not end with climate change, argued DNC spokesperson Xochitl Hinojosa.

“Once we start allowing one candidate to dictate what the debate is about, we have to say ‘yes’ to all of them on their core issue. Otherwise people would say we are benefiting one candidate,” Hinojosa said. “And if we were to have issue-area debates, how do you pick 12 issue areas?”

“Climate shouldn’t just be part of one debate, it should be part of multiple debates, as should immigration, health care, the economy, criminal justice, women’s reproductive rights and other issues important to all voters,” Hinojosa added.

Instead, the DNC encourages candidates to participate in single-issue candidate forums, where candidates do not appear onstage together.

Podlodowski maintained that climate change in a uniquely complex issue that merits dedicated time of its own with multiple candidates onstage discussing it at once.

“This issue is one that’s different and is more complex in many ways because of so, so many years of people denying the science behind this and how that impacts our planet every single day,” Podlodowski said.

Climate change advocates are not wrong to be concerned that the issue could be given short shrift in presidential debates. As of March 2016, just 1.5% of the questions in 20 presidential debates for candidates from both parties were about climate change, according to an analysis by the liberal watchdog Media Matters for America.

Perez has sought to assuage those concerns by admonishing the media networks hosting the debates to feature the issue prominently.

I have personally told media partners seeking to host a 2020 primary debate how important it is for climate change to be debated during each and every debate – frankly, it is my opinion that it is an issue that should have been more prominent during the 2016 cycle. — Tom Perez (@TomPerez) June 6, 2019

The DNC has sought to administer the debates in a way that appears impartial to all the candidates. During the 2016 presidential primary, supporters of Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) accused the party body of structuring the debate schedule to favor Hillary Clinton, who had greater name recognition. They argued that the schedule, which initially only included six debates, was designed to prevent Sanders and other lesser-known candidates from getting national airtime.

In a bid to earn the trust of all primary voters, the DNC announced in December that it would hold 12 primary debates. To qualify for the first two debates, candidates must either receive campaign contributions from 65,000 individuals or earn support of 1% or more in three sanctioned public polls.

The first debate is scheduled for June 26 and June 27 in Miami, with as many as 10 candidates allowed to appear onstage either night. The network will decide which combination of candidates appears on each night. If more than 20 candidates meet the official debate criteria, priority will be given to those who have met both criteria, and then whose poll numbers are highest.

The bar is higher for the third debate in September, when candidates will have to meet two criteria: having 130,000 individual donors and reaching 2% or more in at least four sanctioned polls.

This cycle, the lion’s share of criticism directed at the DNC has come not from Sanders and his supporters, but lower-tier candidates anxious that they will not qualify.

Montana Gov. Steve Bullock (D) accused the DNC of deliberately excluding him by refusing to count the ABC News/Washington Post poll that would have been the third showing him with 1% support.

The DNC claims that it told Bullock as far back as March that it would not count the poll because it surveyed people with an open-ended question about their preference rather than prompting respondents with a list of candidates.

Below are the names of the DNC climate change debate resolution signatories:

Steven Alari, California DNC member Terje Anderson, Chair, Vermont Democratic Party Joe Barbuto, Chair, Wyoming Democratic Party Van Beechler, Chair, Idaho Democratic Party Artie Blanco, Nevada DNC member Kate Brown, Oregon DNC member Ed Cote, Washington DNC member Jean Lamire Dahlman, Montana DNC member Bart Dame, Hawaii DNC member Becca Doten, California DNC member Jess Durfee, California DNC member Marg Elliston, California DNC member Alex Goff, Nevada DNC member David Green, Washington DNC member Mike Hamrick, California DNC member Carla Hanson, California DNC member Rusty Hicks, Chair, California Democratic Party Gary Hooser, Hawaii DNC member Aleita Huguenin, California DNC member Jane Kleeb, Chair, Nebraska Democratic Party Tina Kotek, Oregon DNC member Michael Kapp, California DNC member Matt Keating, Oregon DNC member Pete Lee, Oregon DNC member Kealii Lopez, Chair, Hawaii Democratic Party Sandra Lowe, California DNC member Kathleen Marra, Chair, Maine Democratic Party Ken Martin, Chair, Minnesota Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party Sharon Mast, Washington DNC member David McDonald, Washington DNC member Nancy Monacelli, Washington DNC member Travis Nelson, Oregon DNC member Christine Pelosi, California DNC member John Perez, California DNC member Melahat Rafiei, California DNC member Rion Ramirez, Massachusetts DNC member Chris Reeves, Kansas DNC member Ellen Rosenblum, Oregon DNC member Raymond Sanchez, New Mexico DNC member Mary Sexton, Chair, Montana Democratic Party Susie Shannon, California DNC member Garry Shay, California DNC member Jeri Shepherd, Colorado DNC member Tanya Shively, Colorado DNC member Casey Steinau, Chair, Alaska Democratic Party Allison Stephens, Nevada DNC member Mary Sullivan, Vermont DNC member Daisy Thomas, Chair, Utah Democratic Party Terry Tucker, Colorado DNC member Keith Umemoto, California DNC member Lawrence Zakson, California DNC member