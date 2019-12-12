DNC Reveals Details Of Debates In First Four Primary States

Jan. 14: CNN, in partnership with the The Des Moines Register, will host the seventh debate at Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa.

Feb. 7: ABC, in partnership with WMUR-TV and Apple News, will host the eighth Democratic debate at St. Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire.

Feb. 19: NBC News & MSNBC will host the ninth Democratic debate in Las Vegas, Nevada — in partnership with The Nevada Independent.

Feb. 25: CBS News and the Congressional Black Caucus Institute will co-host the tenth Democratic debate at The Gaillard Center in Charleston, South Carolina. Twitter will be a debate partner.