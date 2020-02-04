DNC Chairman Says Iowa Caucuses Debacle 'Should Never Happen Again'

Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez demanded answers from the tech firm behind the app that failed to properly submit results from the Iowa caucuses, saying that such a situation “should never happen again.”

“It is clear that the app in question did not function adequately,” Perez said in a statement late Tuesday, adding that it won’t be used in Nevada or other states. “The technology vendor must provide absolute transparent accounting of what went wrong.”

He insisted that the party’s goal is to ensure “every vote is counted as quickly as possible,” adding that its ultimate goal is to beat President Donald Trump.

Just in: First statement from DNC Chairman Tom Perez on Iowa.



Pretty tough, goes beyond language of disappointment: "What happened last night should never happen again... The technology vendor must provide absolute transparent accounting of what went wrong."

An app, developed by tech company Shadow, was used by the Democratic Party in the Iowa caucuses. The app was supposed to make reporting the results easier and quicker by enabling caucus site leaders to upload results from their locales. But on Monday, Democrats in Iowa reported major problems in attempting to submit results.

Late Monday, as the country still hadn’t seen any official results, the public’s concern and frustration boiled over as Iowa Democrats said they were conducting a “quality control” check and couldn’t say when the numbers would be released.

By late Tuesday, the Iowa Democratic Party had still only released results from 62% of precincts.

At a news conference in Des Moines ahead of the release of the partial results, state party chair Troy Price apologized for the reporting breakdown.

“The reporting of the results and circumstances surrounding the 2020 Iowa Democratic Party caucuses were unacceptable,” Price said. “As chair of the party, I apologize deeply for this.”