Do Your Holiday Shopping Now As Prime Day Nears Its End

Lifestraw (50% off)

While you don’t have to be an outdoorsy person to to have one, buying a Lifestraw really makes sense for avid hikers and campers especially. It can remove microplastics , bacteria, parasites and more (including E. coli salmonella and giardia) from just about any water source. One single filter has a long lifespan, providing about 1,000 gallons of clean and safe drinking water, making it well worth the price tag. And according to my colleague, they also make for thoughtful gifts. “I snagged a huge deal on the Lifestraw last Prime Day and bought 10 of them — I pretty much handed them out like candy to my family at Christmas, half-assuming they’d look down at it and say, ‘What is THIS?’” said my colleague Kristen Aiken . “But to my surprise and delight, they were all very well aware of what a Lifestraw was, but hadn’t actually bought any yet. They’re thrilled to take them on camping trips, and my inside-person mom is keeping some in her pantry in case we ever have an emergencies that prevent us from having clean running water.”