“Effective. I like this stuff very much. I was put off at first by the price, but buying the larger size helped offset that concern. I’ve never used anything quite like it. While it comes out of the tube looking like petroleum jelly, it doesn’t feel like that at all. It spreads easily, feels silky, and leaves a nice non-greasy barrier on the skin. I use it every night on my dry gardeners’ hands and dab some on my lips as well. Both are smoother and healthier than before.” — D. Parker

″Unscented, gentle, and super effective. You know when you’re ill (like a cold or the flu, anything with a runny nose) and all the tissue use means you get a hole in your skin under your nose? So, when I use this product under my nose, that hole doesn’t happen. Basically, I use this anywhere someone might normally use Neosporin or bacitracin except this is 1000x more effective for me, and has the added bonus of being vegan, not tested on animals, not adding to our planet’s petroleum problem, and created by a small company rather than a giant conglomerate (even if you purchase it from a giant conglomerate). Highly, highly recommend. Tastes pleasantly sweet, too. And not scented, thank goodness. Excellent for thinning out makeup pigment. I honestly find new uses for it all the time and the giant tube lasts me 6 months. Worth the price.” — Eliza

“Amazing for dry lips. It took me forever to find the right combination of balms and chapsticks for the dry Denver climate. I finally found Dr Bronner’s Organic Lip Balm and this Doctor Rogers restore lip balm. The combination of the two products has finally cured my cracked and bleeding lips! I like to use the Rogers balm before bed and the Dr. Bronner’s lip balm during the day. Amazing!!!” — Don Gates

“Something that finally worked!!! I struggle with dry, chapped lips year round. I finally found Restore and fixed it. Great product. Pricey for a small tube but a little goes a long long way. Excellent product.” — Debi Crouch