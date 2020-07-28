Benedict Cumberbatch Surprised Fans In Comic Store As Doctor Strange In New Video

Scott Derrickson, the director and co-writer of “Doctor Strange,” on Monday night shared a “never before shown moment” of Cumberbatch, in full character regalia, casually walking into. a comic book store in New York City during the filming of the 2016 superhero flick.

Cumberbatch, very composed, strolls into the store and is met with big smiles and a few double-takes. He immediately strikes up a conversation with the man behind the counter and a patron, who excitedly ask for photographs.

The whole exchange is just downright joyful: