Benedict Cumberbatch Surprised Fans In Comic Store As Doctor Strange In New Video

A behind-the-scenes video of Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange delightfully stopping by a comic bookstore is making the rounds, and it’s exactly a bright spot the internet needed these days.
Scott Derrickson, the director and co-writer of “Doctor Strange,” on Monday night shared a “never before shown moment” of Cumberbatch, in full character regalia, casually walking into. a comic book store in New York City during the filming of the 2016 superhero flick.
Cumberbatch, very composed, strolls into the store and is met with big smiles and a few double-takes. He immediately strikes up a conversation with the man behind the counter and a patron, who excitedly ask for photographs.
The whole exchange is just downright joyful:
Cumberbatch even joked with the cashier upon leaving, quipping that if the movie “doesn’t work out and bombs” he’ll need a job from him. Not missing a beat, the employee immediately agrees but insists that Cumberbatch will need to speak in an American accent for the job.
″That’s fine, I’m good with that. It’s very snooty the British accent,” Cumberbatch responded.
The video of the pure moment quickly went viral on Twitter, racking up more than 13,000 retweets and 57,000 likes.
Luckily for Cumberbatch, we know that “Doctor Strange” didn’t bomb ― grossing over $677 million worldwide. It was even nominated for an Academy Award for Best Visual Effects. And there’s a sequel, “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” coming in 2022.
We can only hope that as that one is filmed, we’ll get more of this behind-the-scenes goodness.